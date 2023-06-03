Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyanese can breathe a sigh of relief, while keeping an eye on mischief makers

Jun 03, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Mass murderer, prison escapee, Royden Williams and accomplices have been eliminated from society, something all peace-loving peoples of Guyana had so long awaited. His slaying marks the close of a dark chapter in our nation’s history, it marks the end of an era where mass murderers killed innocent people at will.

Being part of The Fineman Gang, Williams was associated with mass killings at Lusignan and Bartica among other atrocities, so the removal of such individuals marks a step in the right direction, that is, a restoration of peace and the rule of law in society. Our country could now breathe a sigh of relief that such persons are no longer with us.

Now, while the nation breathes a sigh of relief, we are still not too comfortably set, in that there are some in this country who are of the belief that the criminals exited in too peaceful circumstances. In their view things should have been more chaotic, a situation where the lawmen should have been running for cover from the criminals, a situation where the criminals should have inflicted maximum damage to society. From information gathered, they wanted the escapees to have created mayhem, before surrendering to the lawmen – something akin to The Fineman Days.

So, while we breathe some fresh air of peace, we must also keep a watchful eye out for those sympathizers of criminals and criminal activity. Though they are a miniscule few, they are nonetheless the remnants of a criminal cheerleading gang who are supportive of chaos and confusion in society.

These are the individuals we totally condemn and would do everything at our disposal to expose. To this end, someone was tempted to ask the question, would this recent killing of a criminal fugitive see another Linden London episode, whereby the political opportunists are going to step in to make a hero of the killer by draping his coffin with our national flag? The point is, we might never know, but such is the mindset of these wicked souls in our country.

I close by saying, Guyana will move forward in peace and togetherness free from the intimidating violence of our detractors.

Respectfully submitted,
Neil Adams

 

