Guyana, UN body assess progress on Sustainable Development Goals

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana and the United Nations (UN) System here recently convened the Joint Steering Committee of the UN Multi Country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (MSDCF).

That meeting assessed the UN’s response to regional development priorities during the first year of implementation of the UN Multi-Country Sustainable Development Framework (MSDCF).

The MSDCF is the most important instrument for planning and implementation of the UN development activities towards the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda in the Caribbean.

Kaieteur News understands that the 2030 Agenda envisions a secure world free of poverty and hunger, with full and productive employment, access to quality education and universal health coverage, the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, and an end to environmental degradation.

Notably, the Joint Steering Committee is part of the governance mechanism of the implementation of the Caribbean MSDCF and comprises ministerial representatives of the 19 country signatories to the Cooperation Framework, as well as representatives from 23 UN Agencies, Funds and Programmes that implement development projects in the region.

The hybrid meeting saw discussions on food systems, data and digitalisation, and how the UN can support countries across the region to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and agreed on strategies for strengthening this mechanism.

In his welcome remarks, Roberto Valent, Regional Director for the UN Development Coordination Office for Latin America and the Caribbean thanked participating governments for their continued partnership with the UN.

As for Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh who Co-Chaired the meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator in Guyana, Yesim Oruc he said, “We, in the Caribbean, are proud members of the United Nations and active participants in its various institutions and organs. We welcome the opportunity to meet through this annual consultation to take stock of where we are and to articulate our vision in relation to how we move forward.”

The Senior Minister also pointed out the peculiarities and vulnerabilities of the region due to the climate change phenomena and other externalities as he lamented the failure of rich countries to assist poor ones.

Yeşim Oruç, UN Resident Coordinator in Guyana, highlighted that a regional cooperation framework delivered at national levels that is fit for purpose resulted in the UN responding to the calls of Small Island Developing States, especially the Caribbean, to deliver more tailored support to countries and territories.

The UN official said the global body is eager to continue works in this regard.