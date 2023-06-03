Early distribution of ‘Because We Care’ cash grants a vote buying gimmick

Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is making a grave mistake in handing out children cash grants long before reopening of school for the new academic term. As a teacher who is on the ground and interacts with parents of all walks of life, I know that when the September term approaches many children will be ill prepared for school. Many of them will even be wearing their old uniform from the previous year, which affects their self-esteem and more importantly their learning.
A great number of parents of low- and middle-income households will spend the cash grants household maintenance and not on education. Many parents with little to no moral upbringing will spend the cash grants on entertainment and vain things. The decision of the Ministry to give cash grants just before Local Government Elections is an insult to the intelligence of the Guyanese public. It seems that the Ministry does not believe that the Guyanese people are intelligent enough to realise the rush to hand out of cash grants just before elections is an attempt to influence votes in favour of the government. This poor perception of Guyanese by the government is distasteful. If the Government really ‘Cares’ about the Guyanese children more than they care about votes then they should give the cash grants after elections.
Furthermore, they should return to issuing vouchers to curb the spending on items unrelated to school supplies and education. It is sad that the Ministry appears as if it is not in touch with the struggles of the ordinary Guyanese. If they are in touch and still continue with the handing out of the ‘ Because we Care’ cash grant then it is plain that they care more about buying votes with taxpayers’ money more than they care about the preparation of children for school and learning.
Respectfully,
Persaud
