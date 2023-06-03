Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Dr David Hinds should remember Dr Jagan’s example in difficult times

Jun 03, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Dr David Hinds’ shows on YouTube are predictable – he dutifully carries on about marginalization and Apartheid on Afro-Guyanese.  On Tuesday 30/5, he was different.  He talked about the decline and fall of the PNC/APNU party, of how all forces were stacked against it, how it was imploding from the inside and how PNC members and supporters are defecting to the PPP/C and that the PNC was hopelessly expiring.

To exorcise this hopelessness, I would suggest Dr Hinds puts on his Historian and Political Scientist Professor’s mortarboard and look at the 1960’s when the PPP party was on the verge of being wiped out forever. The PPP party and Dr Jagan was caught in a pincer: The foreign intelligence Agencies had their operatives on the ground relentlessly fighting a weak PPP, which was shorn of any support from the Army, the Police, the Civil Service, the Trade Unions, the Media both local and foreign, fraudulent elections where the then Dictator Burnham allowed only 20% of Parliamentary members to the PPP, and where PPP supporters could not find jobs or have education.

The end result – The PPP disintegrated: Its wealthier and middle-class supporters left the Party, many of whom defected to the PNC, the Party had little funds for expense, and its membership were the few: parliamentarians and a small number of poor, illiterate peasantry.  The intelligence Agencies and all others waited by to witness the final demise of the party.

But Dr and Mrs. Janet Jagan had a remarkable faith in Guyana, the Party and themselves.  They had no money except their parliamentary pay and had to live abstemiously.  They kept working assiduously among people and went into rigged elections well knowing they would only be allotted 20% of the members.  After 28 years, the Party was intact and was ready to assume power.

Dr Hinds and the PNC’s leadership could learn from Dr Jagan: Have faith in the tiny remnants of your membership, work tirelessly among the people, in parliament work hard, do your research, and constructively criticize the Government’s programs and go into elections though you know you will lose, but keep the Party alive.

I hope Dr Hinds assimilates this historic example and help to resurrect the PNC.

Yours sincerely,
Paul Validum Ramlochan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

