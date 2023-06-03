Boys’ Round-of-16 elimination begins today

Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2023 Sports
ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – Today will be a joyous day for eight Boys’ Teams, however, that will not be the case for their opponents as the 2023 ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Tournament continues today with the Round-of-16 elimination stage in the Boys’ Division.
The action is set to get underway from 12:00 hrs at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Ground on Carifesta Avenue with the simultaneously-run format of the Petra-organised tournament.
According to a release from Petra, “There will not be any girls’ games this weekend but will continue next week when both boys’ and girls’ quarterfinals will be played.”
In today’s first two matches, Bush Lot Secoondary will lock horns with East Ruimveldt while Patentia and Cummings Lodge.
At 13:00 hrs, Christianburg/Wismar collide with Dora and Mackenzie meet Bartica then at 14:00 hrs, Westminster will battle Marian Academy as Waramuri Top challenges Fort Wellington.
In the final two matches of the day that kick off at 15:00hrs, Chase’s Academic Foundation will battle Dolphin while New Central High meet Vegenoegen.
The tournament serves as a platform for identifying talented players who can potentially represent Guyana at the international level.
This tournament is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) and MVP Sports.
