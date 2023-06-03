Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Boys’ Round-of-16 elimination begins today

Jun 03, 2023 Sports

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Tournament…

The Boys’ Quarterfinalists will be decided at the end of today’s proceedings

The Boys’ Quarterfinalists will be decided at the end of today’s proceedings

Kaieteur Sports – Today will be a joyous day for eight Boys’ Teams, however, that will not be the case for their opponents as the 2023 ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Tournament continues today with the Round-of-16 elimination stage in the Boys’ Division.

The action is set to get underway from 12:00 hrs at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Ground on Carifesta Avenue with the simultaneously-run format of the Petra-organised tournament.

The ladies will rest this weekend after contesting matches on consecutive days last weekend.

The ladies will rest this weekend after contesting matches on consecutive days last weekend.

According to a release from Petra, “There will not be any girls’ games this weekend but will continue next week when both boys’ and girls’ quarterfinals will be played.”

In today’s first two matches, Bush Lot Secoondary will lock horns with East Ruimveldt while Patentia and Cummings Lodge.

At 13:00 hrs, Christianburg/Wismar collide with Dora and Mackenzie meet Bartica then at 14:00 hrs, Westminster will battle Marian Academy as Waramuri Top challenges Fort Wellington.

In the final two matches of the day that kick off at 15:00hrs, Chase’s Academic Foundation will battle Dolphin while New Central High meet Vegenoegen.

The tournament serves as a platform for identifying talented players who can potentially represent Guyana at the international level.

This tournament is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) and MVP Sports.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Both Govt. and Opposition are hiding from the press on oil

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GDF sink Santos to remain stainless – Double header on tonight

GDF sink Santos to remain stainless – Double header on tonight

Jun 03, 2023

2023 KFC Elite League… Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC kept their record clean while the likes of Ann’s Grove and Buxton United had to settle for a draw when the KFC...
Read More
West Indies A complete series win over Bangladesh A

West Indies A complete series win over Bangladesh...

Jun 03, 2023

Return of the Scorpion epic showdown happens tonight

Return of the Scorpion epic showdown happens...

Jun 03, 2023

Boys’ Round-of-16 elimination begins today

Boys’ Round-of-16 elimination begins today

Jun 03, 2023

St Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders confirm retentions

St Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders confirm...

Jun 03, 2023

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” provides support for two more young players

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising...

Jun 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The people have the power!

    Kaieteur News – With rights come responsibilities. One of the responsibilities of citizens is to hold their governments... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]