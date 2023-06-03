Batavia man feared dead after boat mishap in Essequibo River

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old Batavia Village, Mazaruni River is feared dead after the boat he was driving was hit by a fiberglass boat on Thursday in the Essequibo River.

The missing man has been identified as Gavin Cox.

According to the police, they were told that Cox was the lone occupant in his boat which was hit by a fiberglass boat operated by Mark Gonsalves at around 19:45hrs on Thursday. Due to the impact of the collision, Cox was flung into the river and has not been seen since.

Gonsalves told police that he attempted to search the area for Cox but the search has proven futile. Subsequent to his search, Gonsalves visited the Bartica Police Station and made a report.

He is presently in custody and is assisting with the investigation as the search continues for Cox.