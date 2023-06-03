Batavia man feared dead after boat mishap in Essequibo River

Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old Batavia Village, Mazaruni River is feared dead after the boat he was driving was hit by a fiberglass boat on Thursday in the Essequibo River.
The missing man has been identified as Gavin Cox.
According to the police, they were told that Cox was the lone occupant in his boat which was hit by a fiberglass boat operated by Mark Gonsalves at around 19:45hrs on Thursday. Due to the impact of the collision, Cox was flung into the river and has not been seen since.
Gonsalves told police that he attempted to search the area for Cox but the search has proven futile. Subsequent to his search, Gonsalves visited the Bartica Police Station and made a report.
He is presently in custody and is assisting with the investigation as the search continues for Cox.
Both Govt. and Opposition are hiding from the press on oil
Jun 03, 20232023 KFC Elite League… Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC kept their record clean while the likes of Ann’s Grove and Buxton United had to settle for a draw when the KFC...
Jun 03, 2023
Jun 03, 2023
Jun 03, 2023
Jun 03, 2023
Jun 02, 2023
Kaieteur News – With rights come responsibilities. One of the responsibilities of citizens is to hold their governments... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]