Two firms bid to supervise construction of Jawalla Secondary School

Kaieteur News – Two consulting firms have submitted bids to supervise the construction of the Jawalla Secondary School, Region Seven.

At the recent opening of tenders, it was disclosed that CB & Associates bid $57 million while Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultancy bid $24 million for the contract,

The Ministry of Education is seeking a consultant to provide supervision services for the construction of a modern school building/ complex and a dormitory to house 500 students in classroom, 400 pupils in the dormitory and 40 teachers in teaching quarters at Jawalla.

Additionally, the successful contractor is expected to complete site development works, substructure works for the school building, substructure works for the dormitory, substructure works for the teacher quarter (two bedrooms and range style), superstructure, electrical works and finishes works, and lastly sanitation and plumbing works.

The new secondary school will be the second of its kind in the Upper Mazaruni District. When construction is completed, the issue of overcrowding at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong is expected to subside.

Students from communities such as Kamarang and Philipai will also be afforded educational opportunities with the construction of the new Jawalla Secondary School. They are currently either not attending secondary school or are being educated in primary tops, a secondary department in a primary school.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand had stated previously that with the establishment of the secondary school, the Ministry will be able to close the primary top schools in Phillipai, Wax Creek, Chinoweing, Imbaimadai, Jawala, Quebanang, Kako and Kamarang.

Below are the companies and their bids:

