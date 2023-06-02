Sons slept in house for days with father’s decomposing body

…stench led neighbours to dead man; relatives suspect foul play

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The sons of a man slept in a house at Zeelught, West Coast Demerara (WCD) with his decomposing body for two days until a strong stench led neighbours to find him dead.

The dead man has been identified as 74-year-old Oudit Narine of Lot 240, Zeelugt, Public Road, WCD. Narine’s decomposing remains were found around 09:00 hrs on Sunday, May 21. Photos seen by Kaieteur News depicted the body slumped over on the knees beside a toilet bowl in Narine’s bathroom located on the second flat of his two-storey home. Blood was also seen dripping from the mouth.

An autopsy conducted on his remains revealed that he had suffered a massive heart attack compounded by blunt trauma to the head. Despite the results, Narine’s sister, Lakwattie Fernandes and other relatives suspect foul play. Fernandes said that Narine’s neighbours recalled last seeing him alive on the night of Thursday May 18. They reportedly alleged that Narine was seen involved in a scuffle with one of his sons that evening. He never came out of his house again and the neighbours found that suspicious because Narine normally woke early in the mornings to pluck chicken which he would then take to sell at a local market.

Nevertheless, with the active presence of his sons in the house, the neighbours brushed away their suspicions believing that Narine was not well and chose to stay indoors. A few days later, however, a strong stench began affecting the neighbourhood and they began searching for the source of the smell. The stench reportedly led them to Narine’s house and they found his sons home. Kaieteur News understands that the neighbours told the men that a strong stench was coming from their house and asked them to make checks. One of the sons, they claimed ran upstairs immediately and then returned saying “Oh s..t meh father dead up there.”

They alleged too that that the other son exclaimed, “You know I tell he I see something like blood dripping from upstairs but he seh is nah nothing”. Police were called in and the body was removed. Investigators are not ruling out foul play and had detained the sons but were forced to release them on station bail after the autopsy revealed that heart attack was the main cause of his death. Kaieteur News was told that police are in the process of preparing a file for legal advice on the way forward with the investigation.