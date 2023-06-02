Rifle, 79 live ammunition among items recovered from shootout with “Smallie”, accomplice

Kaieteur News – Among several items that were recovered from the shootout with death-row convict Mark Royden Williams called “Smallie” and his accomplice Odel Roberts called “Gully Side”, was a M70 rifle and 79 rounds of live ammunition.

In an official statement, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) revealed that the Joint Services ranks were able to set up a dragnet within the 33 Miles, Potaro Road, Bartica area while they remained in pursuit of Williams who had escaped from the heavily guarded Mazaruni Prison in broad daylight on May 19, 2023.

According to the police, during the morning of June 1, Williams and his accomplice, Roberts, were intercepted by a team of highly trained members of the Joint Services and a confrontation ensued during which both Williams and Roberts were shot fatally.

Notably, it was stated that none of the ranks was injured during the operation. In addition to the rifle and ammunitions that were recovered the ranks recovered: One red shirt, One black trouser, One grey T-shirt, One yellow flowered shirt, One yellow long sleeve Jersey, One black T-shirt, One black belt, One silver blade knife, three Amoxcillin tablets, Three small batteries, One toothbrush, Three clothes pins, and One condom.

The bodies of Williams and Roberts were escorted out of the area to the mortuary in Georgetown, awaiting post mortem examination.

On Sunday, authorities had reported that one of the accomplices Neon Howard aka “Taxi” was shot and killed at St. Mary’s Landing located some miles from the Mazaruni Prison.

The Joint Services thanked all those individuals who provided invaluable support during the search for the escapee Williams and his accomplices.