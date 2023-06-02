President of the Dominican Republic, delegation arrive in Guyana for bilateral discussions

Kaieteur News – President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, and his delegation arrived in Guyana Thursday to engage His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and his team, to strengthen bilateral ties in several areas of development.

The delegation arrived on the inaugural Dominican Republic-based airline, SkyCana.

Dominican Republic’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Alvarez; Ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Trinidad and Tobago, Wellington Bencosme; and other officials are among the visiting team.

Apart from the presidential engagement, President Abinader will meet with private sector members of both Guyana and the Dominican Republic at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC). The foreign president will also attend the inauguration of the Dominican Republic embassy Thursday evening.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips greeting President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader upon his arrival in Guyana

During his budget 2023 debate presentation, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd stated that the Dominican Republic would be establishing an embassy in Guyana later this year. The two nations fortified their ties with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in September 2022 for a bilateral cooperation plan.

Through the MoU, opportunities will be examined, capacities will be developed, partnerships will be made easier, and experiences will be shared in a variety of sectors, including energy and mining, logistics, air, sea, and land transportation, tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, investment growth, and private sector expansion.

Diplomatic ties were established between Guyana and the Dominican Republic in October 1970. The visiting delegation was greeted by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips; Minister Todd, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Elisabeth Harper, among others. (DPI)