President of the Dominican Republic, delegation arrive in Guyana for bilateral discussions

Latest update June 2nd, 2023 12:49 AM
Jun 02, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, and his delegation arrived in Guyana Thursday to engage His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and his team, to strengthen bilateral ties in several areas of development.
The delegation arrived on the inaugural Dominican Republic-based airline, SkyCana.
Dominican Republic’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Alvarez; Ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Trinidad and Tobago, Wellington Bencosme; and other officials are among the visiting team.
Apart from the presidential engagement, President Abinader will meet with private sector members of both Guyana and the Dominican Republic at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC). The foreign president will also attend the inauguration of the Dominican Republic embassy Thursday evening.
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips greeting President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader upon his arrival in Guyana
During his budget 2023 debate presentation, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd stated that the Dominican Republic would be establishing an embassy in Guyana later this year. The two nations fortified their ties with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in September 2022 for a bilateral cooperation plan.
Through the MoU, opportunities will be examined, capacities will be developed, partnerships will be made easier, and experiences will be shared in a variety of sectors, including energy and mining, logistics, air, sea, and land transportation, tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, investment growth, and private sector expansion.
Diplomatic ties were established between Guyana and the Dominican Republic in October 1970. The visiting delegation was greeted by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips; Minister Todd, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Elisabeth Harper, among others. (DPI)
UPDATE on Court Case for Full Protection!
Jun 02, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Female player Dinelle Lindee and Andrew Bennett, both from the rapid rising, Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club, were the latest young cricketers to benefit from this...
Jun 02, 2023
Jun 02, 2023
Jun 02, 2023
Jun 02, 2023
Jun 02, 2023
Kaieteur News – Major fires always seem to occur in Guyana when few persons are around. From the destruction of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]