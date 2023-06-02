Latest update June 2nd, 2023 12:49 AM

Politics is like a circus

Jun 02, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Politics is now like a circus. We gat some leaders, dem is like ringmasters, leading us to the dungeons of poverty.

Some of dem are gifted with sweet tongues. Their flamboyant speeches, cunning manoeuvres, and mesmerizing performances, take us on a merry-go-round to an unknown destination. We start one place, go around in circles and end up in the same place. But as the confetti settles and the circus tent deflates, one can’t help but wonder: “Where, oh where, are they leading us?”

Our political leaders are like Pied Pipers. Dem words are like de sound of a flute, luring us along with dem sweet promises and catchy slogans. They present themselves as our deliverers and champions but the only thing nuff of dem championing is dem self-interest.

Some of dem does walk and dance in a tightrope of hypocrisy. Dem promise to get rid of corruption but nuff of dem pockets bulging. They preach about equality, but the gap between de rich and de poor getting wider every day.

Some of dem promise to protect de environment but dem supporting activities dat damaging de atmosphere. Some of dem saying one thing and doing another.

But dese guys are also good gymnasts. When faced with uncomfortable questions, dem does twist, turn, dodge, flip, flop and bob and weave as if dem waist and back mek out of rubber. Dem tekking us for a ride. We are the unwitting passengers in this chaotic ride, clutching our seats and praying that the destination isn’t a cliff edge.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

