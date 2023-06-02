Police Corporal Nigel Bryan cops MVP twice at the recent ICWI Table Tennis League in Trinidad

Latest update June 2nd, 2023 12:49 AM
Jun 02, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – “It’s not the will to win that matters; everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters,” says star tennis player Paul “Bear” Bryant.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Corporal is Guyana’s top table tennis player. Corporal Nigel Bryan was recognized as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) twice at the recent ICWI Table Tennis Champions League Open at the Eastern Sporting Complex in Trinidad. Bryan, who is no stranger to the table tennis scene, played a total of 12 matches, in which he excelled in the majority while representing Guyana in the tournament.
Bryan joined the Guyana Police Force on December 19, 2011, and was assigned to the Central and Immigration and Passport Offices. He has worked in several outlying regions, such as Lethem, Mahdia, Mabaruma, and Essequibo.
Nigel Bryan rose to fame in 2006 when he shone in the Caribbean Championship. In 2008, he won the boys’ 15 and under singles title at the 11th Annual Caribbean and Cadet Championship. Over the years, he has dominated the table tennis arena here in Guyana, in the Caribbean, and internationally alike. He has been unbeaten in the Joint Services for the past ten years and has been named Guyana’s MVP.
He competed in different games, which included the Commonwealth Games, Caribbean and CARICOM Games, Latin American Games, the Caribbean Championship, and the Islamic Games.
Bryan has traveled extensively to countries such as the United States of America, Australia, India, China, Azerbaijan, Colombia, Trinidad, and Barbados, just to name a few.
The Commissioner of Police, Officers and Ranks are extending best wishes to this young champion in his future endeavours.
