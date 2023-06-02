Guyana’s top racing stables and horse owners getting ready for the One Guyana Breeders Cup Meet

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese Horse Racing fans are beginning to catch the excitement at thoroughbred racing is set to return to its best, back home at the Bush Lot United Turf Club on Sunday 11th June 2023 with the One Guyana Breeders Cup Meet.

The event, a seven race card, brought to fans with the kind compliments of organisers Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee, is expected to see the competition be stiff as the best local and Suriname bred racehorse’s battle for the “One Guyana Breeders Cup”.

Gates open at 9:00am and the organisers are inviting fans to bring the entire family for a day of non-stop fun and excitement.

Apart from the main action, which is the horseracing, the side attractions will see fans being able to win cash prizes on the spot for the best dressed couple, best dressed male and female and for the first time in Guyana, the best derby hat. As the sun goes down the after party will begin when the biggest Dj’s in Guyana Clash for over $3,000,000 in cash and prizes.

However, the main draw card will see the leading racehorses from the local stables and Top Surinamese stable, Club Neutraal, who are out to make a big impression, colliding for the attractive cash prizes at stake.

Among the local stables expected to field their leading charges are the Jagdeo, Gonsalves, Rising Sun, Slingerz and Jumbo Jet among others.

As is customary, the excitement on the track at Bush Lot promises to be fever pitch, and among the fans who should leave the venue ‘chomping at the bit’ for more events from the organisers.

Community businessman and founder Nasrudeen Mohamed, who heads the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Horse Racing Committee, single handedly executed the refurbishment of the Bush Lot facility at a cost exceeding $60 million, as a gift to the community. The racetrack is now an all weather one so the action is on and fans will enjoy all the improved facilities.

This event is sponsored by Banks DIH, Jumbo Jet, AJM Enterprise, Jagdeo Racing Stable, Gonsalves racing stables, Rising Sun Racing Stable and Slingers Racing Stables among others.