Guyana’s maritime, oil and gas sectors boosted with two new tugboats

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s maritime and oil and gas sectors’ capacity has been boosted as supply vessel company ─ G-Boats launched two brand new tugboats at the G-Port Inc. wharf Kingston, Georgetown, on Wednesday.

The vessels will be used to support the operations of oil and gas giant and Stabroek Block operator ExxonMobil, in towing or guiding larger ships, barges, and Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSOs) into their allotted dock spaces.

The vessels A’RINRA and MADAM KALINA were decided from a competition held within schools in Guyana. Students countrywide were allowed to submit names and meanings, and two students — Raymond De Cambra from St. Ignatius Secondary and Kaylan Duncan from Brickdam Secondary, won the privilege of naming the two boats.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand christened the vessels and noted that they will play a vital role in supporting the oil and gas sector. “We have what it takes now as a nation to use our resources to make sure this country develops equitably and equally rapidly and I believe we have that evidence before us,” she said.

She expressed happiness that schools were involved in the naming process through the education ministry. “Our children, our young people, as representatives of all of Guyana’s children were able to leave a mark on these vessels that will go on to do much more than we can possibly imagine, or even predict here. So, I thank you for involving Guyana’s schools,” Minister Manickchand stated.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge stated that the vessels are a testament to the unique bilateral relationship that Guyana shares with not only ExxonMobil but the United States as a whole. He said he is pleased with the investment Edison Chouest Offshore and the John Fernandes Group have made to build and bring the vessels to Guyana. “They are supporting the essential work that goes on to deliver the development of Guyana’s natural resources. Guyana has been blessed with beautiful oil and gas resources, and we are honoured to be here to develop those. These tugs symbolise the development of the oil and gas, and the partnerships it takes to deliver that,” he said.

G-Boats is a subsidiary of Edison Chouest Offshore, a global company that provides supply vessels to oil and gas operators around the world. As Guyana’s economy grows with its energy sector, numerous companies from around the world, including shipbuilding ones like G-Boats, have taken an interest in the country. These include FPSO construction companies and builders of smaller vessels and ferries. Just recently, Guyana welcomed the $535 million Pilot Boat Arapaima to take ship pilots out to their boats; and the $2.5 billion Motor Vessel Ma Lisha, a ferry that will ply the Barima-Waini/Georgetown route. Both President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, have expressed their intentions to further the expansion and modernisation of the country’s maritime sector in the future. (DPI)