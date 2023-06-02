Canada-based Guyanese Gaznabie grabs 6 wickets for Leguan Warriors at OSCL’s tournament

Latest update June 2nd, 2023 12:49 AM
Jun 02, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Right-arm bowler and Canada-based Guyanese Javid Gaznabie started the 2023 Ontario Softball Cricket League’s (OSCL) Regular Season 20-overs tournament in auspicious manner grabbing six wickets for Leguan Warriors to help defeat Essequibo Coast Cricket Club by 91 runs.
In this Division B fixture played at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough, Ontario on Saturday, Gaznabie only conceded 11 runs during his destructive 4-overs spell as Essequibo Coast Cricket Club was bundled out for 54 in the 16th over in reply to Leguan Warriors’ competitive 152 all out in 19.5 overs.
Gaznabie got terrific support from Fazeem Haniff who was equally impressive finishing with 4-2 from 1.4 overs.
No batsman was able to reach double-figures for the Cinderalla county boys as extras top-scored with 13.
Earlier, Leguan Warriors won the toss and without hesitation opted to take first strike. They had an early wobble but the experienced Sheik Parsram stabilised things with 29 while the veteran Abdool Azeeze hit a responsible 26. Former Guyana youth player Devon Ramnauth also chipped in with 19.
Another Canada-based Guyanese, Zaheer Mohammed, captured 3-25 from his maximum four overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Sanjay Kumar and skipper Kenny Ramsawak.
The tournament was slated to continue the next day with a series of matches. Five teams are currently participating in this division.
