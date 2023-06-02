11 victims of Mahdia dorm fire laid to rest

Kaieteur News – The last 11 victims of the Mahdia fire were on Thursday laid to rest in their village of Micobie, Region Eight.

Kaieteur News had reported that 20 children – 19 girls and a five-year-old boy were killed following the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory on May 21, 2023. On Thursday, President Irfaan Ali was among Cabinet members who joined family and residents of Mahdia to bid final farewell to the eleven girls. Those who were buried yesterday were: Natalie Bellarmine, Andrea Roberts, Lorita Williams, Nickleen Robinson, Sherlyn Bellarmine, Lisa Robert, Cleoma Simon, Tracil Thomas, Delecia Edwards, Arianna Edwards and Sherana Daniels.

On Wednesday, government officials witnessed the burial of four girls from the village of Chenapou Village, Region Eight and the lone boy Adonijah Jerome of Micobie who was buried in Georgetown.

Those from Chenapou were twin sisters Marth and Mary D’Andrade, Eulanda Carter and Omefia Edwin.

On Tuesday, three of the victims from Karisparu Village were laid to rest. They were Rita Jeffrey, Belnissa and Loreen Evans. Last week, the first funeral of the 20 children was that of Subrina John of Karisparu.