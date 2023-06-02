Latest update June 2nd, 2023 12:49 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

11 victims of Mahdia dorm fire laid to rest

Jun 02, 2023 News

The burial service for the 11 victims from Micobie Village who were laid to rest on Thursday.

Kaieteur News – The last 11 victims of the Mahdia fire were on Thursday laid to rest in their village of Micobie, Region Eight.

5-year-old Adonijah Jerome who was killed in the fire and was buried on Wednesday.

Sherana Daniels of Micobie Village who was laid to rest on Thursday.

Kaieteur News had reported that 20 children – 19 girls and a five-year-old boy were killed following the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory on May 21, 2023. On Thursday, President Irfaan Ali was among Cabinet members who joined family and residents of Mahdia to bid final farewell to the eleven girls. Those who were buried yesterday were: Natalie Bellarmine, Andrea Roberts, Lorita Williams, Nickleen Robinson, Sherlyn Bellarmine, Lisa Robert, Cleoma Simon, Tracil Thomas, Delecia Edwards, Arianna Edwards and Sherana Daniels.

On Wednesday, government officials witnessed the burial of four girls from the village of Chenapou Village, Region Eight and the lone boy Adonijah Jerome of Micobie who was buried in Georgetown.

Natalie Bellarmine who was laid to rest in her village of Micobie on Thursday.

Eulanda Carter who was laid to rest on Wednesday at Chenapou Village.

Eulanda Carter who was laid to rest on Wednesday at Chenapou Village.

Those from Chenapou were twin sisters Marth and Mary D’Andrade, Eulanda Carter and Omefia Edwin.

On Tuesday, three of the victims from Karisparu Village were laid to rest. They were Rita Jeffrey, Belnissa and Loreen Evans. Last week, the first funeral of the 20 children was that of Subrina John of Karisparu.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

UPDATE on Court Case for Full Protection!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” provides support for two more young players

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in...

Jun 02, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Female player Dinelle Lindee and Andrew Bennett, both from the rapid rising, Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club, were the latest young cricketers to benefit from this...
Read More
Canada-based Guyanese Gaznabie grabs 6 wickets for Leguan Warriors at OSCL’s tournament

Canada-based Guyanese Gaznabie grabs 6 wickets...

Jun 02, 2023

GBF names historic CAC Women’s 3×3 team

GBF names historic CAC Women’s 3×3 team

Jun 02, 2023

Police Corporal Nigel Bryan cops MVP twice at the recent ICWI Table Tennis League in Trinidad

Police Corporal Nigel Bryan cops MVP twice at the...

Jun 02, 2023

Guyana’s top racing stables and horse owners getting ready for the One Guyana Breeders Cup Meet

Guyana’s top racing stables and horse owners...

Jun 02, 2023

Persaud tops Men Recurve, Williams wins for women, Zamaluddin leads men and Deoroop heads women in Barebow

Persaud tops Men Recurve, Williams wins for...

Jun 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Talk is cheap!

    Kaieteur News – Major fires always seem to occur in Guyana when few persons are around. From the destruction of the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]