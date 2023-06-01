Who to blame?

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News – Three (3) cars are cars merrily cruising along the East Coast Highway, each snugly tucked behind the other. Little did the drivers realize that fate had a wicked sense of humor in store.

The third car careened into the second car, which then collided with the first car. And so, like dominoes of despair, they tumbled into a chaotic symphony of bent bumpers and broken tail lights and bickering drivers. But who was to blame? Who along the chain would take responsibility? The arguments began with each driver passionately laying out his case before the large crowd of onlookers.

The owner of the first car said it was not his fault. He did not hit anyone. The second car said he was hit from behind. The third car claimed both of the other cards slowed down suddenly. The onlookers too have their opinion. One even said that it was the fault of the road engineer; speed bumps should have been installed.

Beneath the layers of this ridiculous spectacle lay a moral lesson. Our society, much like this unfortunate highway trio, often indulges in the art of evading responsibility. We have become experts at pointing fingers, playing the blame game, and absolving ourselves of any culpability for the consequences of our actions. It’s a troubling paradox. We yearn for justice and democracy. Yet we do not abide by the established conventions inherent in both. Our public officials demand privileges but shy away from the responsibilities. Like the drivers in that accident, we steer our lives with reckless abandon, expecting others to bear the brunt of our mistakes.

Responsibility is a burden that each one of us must shoulder. We must recognise that being in society comes with an inherent duty to act responsibly. Blaming others may offer temporary solace, but it is a deceptive escape from the truth that lies within.

Talk half. Leff half