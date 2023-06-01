Trio found guilty of murdering Soesdyke Highway vendor

Kaieteur News – Three men were found guilty of the 2017 murder of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway vendor, Dhanpaul Dookie, called ‘Pauline.’

Chandrapaul Persaud, also called ‘Raju’ or ‘Duffy’; Harrilall Ramdhan, also called ‘Baba’ or ‘Roshan’; and Jageshwar Ghanie, also called ‘Toto’, were on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry in the Demerara High Court.

Recently, the 12-member jury that was empanelled back in April for the murder trial, returned with three guilty verdicts. The trio is expected to be sentenced on June 27, 2023 at 09:30 hours.

The men had denied the charge which stated that between July 24 and 27, 2017, at Uitspa Village in the Demerara River, they murdered Dookie. The 51-year-old vendor was reportedly stabbed to death during a robbery.

According to report, Dookie’s body was found around 08:00 hours with multiple stab wounds on Thursday, July 27, 2017. It is believed that he was killed three days earlier. The vendor was stabbed twice to his abdomen, once to his lower back, once to his hip, once to his forehead, and once above his right eye. It was stated that after committing the act, the trio raided the vendor’s home, carting off with cash, jewellery and other items, before escaping.