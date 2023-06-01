Latest update June 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Trio found guilty of murdering Soesdyke Highway vendor

Jun 01, 2023 News

: From left: Chanderpaul Persaud, Harrilall Ramdhan and Jageshwar Ghanie

From left: Chanderpaul Persaud, Harrilall Ramdhan and Jageshwar Ghanie

Kaieteur News – Three men were found guilty of the 2017 murder of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway vendor, Dhanpaul Dookie, called ‘Pauline.’

Chandrapaul Persaud, also called ‘Raju’ or ‘Duffy’; Harrilall Ramdhan, also called ‘Baba’ or ‘Roshan’; and Jageshwar Ghanie, also called ‘Toto’, were on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry in the Demerara High Court.

Recently, the 12-member jury that was empanelled back in April for the murder trial, returned with three guilty verdicts. The trio is expected to be sentenced on June 27, 2023 at 09:30 hours.

The men had denied the charge which stated that between July 24 and 27, 2017, at Uitspa Village in the Demerara River, they murdered Dookie. The 51-year-old vendor was reportedly stabbed to death during a robbery.

According to report, Dookie’s body was found around 08:00 hours with multiple stab wounds on Thursday, July 27, 2017.  It is believed that he was killed three days earlier. The vendor was stabbed twice to his abdomen, once to his lower back, once to his hip, once to his forehead, and once above his right eye. It was stated that after committing the act, the trio raided the vendor’s home, carting off with cash, jewellery and other items, before escaping.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

UPDATE on Court Case for Full Protection!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Torchbearer Dharry continues to shine

Torchbearer Dharry continues to shine

Jun 01, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry quietly honours a rich history of Indo-Guyanese fighters; an actuality that is often overlooked and more starkly, disregarded. Traditionally,...
Read More
Tickets for the Stage of Champions will go on sale, starting next week

Tickets for the Stage of Champions will go on...

Jun 01, 2023

Queens Shark win New York National Cricket League Guyana Cup

Queens Shark win New York National Cricket League...

Jun 01, 2023

National player Joel Alleyne and 12 years old Jasmine Billingy crowned male and female Independence TT champions

National player Joel Alleyne and 12 years old...

Jun 01, 2023

MCYS and NSC to start inaugural adult ‘Learn to Swim’ initiative on Saturday

MCYS and NSC to start inaugural adult ‘Learn to...

Jun 01, 2023

Hetmyer, Motie, Shepherd among stars retained by Guyana Amazon Warriors ahead of the 2023 CPL 

Hetmyer, Motie, Shepherd among stars retained by...

Jun 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Talk is cheap!

    Kaieteur News – Major fires always seem to occur in Guyana when few persons are around. From the destruction of the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]