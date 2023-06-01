Tickets for the Stage of Champions will go on sale, starting next week

Latest update June 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – Bodybuilding fans get ready to witness the fifth edition of the Stage of Champions Bodybuilding Championship penciled for July 9th at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence. With sanctioning and approval granted by Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) earlier this year, the team at Stage of Champions’ brings to you the 2023 edition of the abovementioned championship.

Flashback! Darious Ramsammy after winning the Mr Guyana title.

Be part of the excitement, witness the greatness, and support our local strongmen as they strive for glory. So far eight countries inclusive of Guyana have already registered to participate in this year’s competition, which is dubbed as a thrilling spectacle of strength, grace, and determination.

The event promises to be fiercely competitive, featuring top bodybuilders from across the Caribbean vying for the coveted titles of Mr. Bodybuilding, Ms. Bikini, and Men’s Physique. Tickets for this prestigious event will go on sale early next week at the affordable price of $3000. Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot in the audience and experience the adrenaline-pumping atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the Stage of Champions team have brought on board several heavyweight sponsors such as New GPC Incorporated, Camille’s Academy, Masterpiece Rentals, Prem’s Electrical, West Indies Sport Complex, E-Master Incorporated, Unity Cabs and Gym, Frontline Restaurant, Ele’s Hardware and Trading, V-Fitness, Lyft Gym, Western Scientific, IPA Health Care, Innovative Electronics, Crown Mining and Supplies, and Guyana Outdoors Sportsman.  The majority of the sponsorship funds will go towards the financial awards that the champion athletes will earn on Championship night.

