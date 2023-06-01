Tickets for the Stage of Champions will go on sale, starting next week

Latest update June 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 01, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Bodybuilding fans get ready to witness the fifth edition of the Stage of Champions Bodybuilding Championship penciled for July 9th at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence. With sanctioning and approval granted by Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) earlier this year, the team at Stage of Champions’ brings to you the 2023 edition of the abovementioned championship.
Be part of the excitement, witness the greatness, and support our local strongmen as they strive for glory. So far eight countries inclusive of Guyana have already registered to participate in this year’s competition, which is dubbed as a thrilling spectacle of strength, grace, and determination.
The event promises to be fiercely competitive, featuring top bodybuilders from across the Caribbean vying for the coveted titles of Mr. Bodybuilding, Ms. Bikini, and Men’s Physique. Tickets for this prestigious event will go on sale early next week at the affordable price of $3000. Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot in the audience and experience the adrenaline-pumping atmosphere.
Meanwhile, the Stage of Champions team have brought on board several heavyweight sponsors such as New GPC Incorporated, Camille’s Academy, Masterpiece Rentals, Prem’s Electrical, West Indies Sport Complex, E-Master Incorporated, Unity Cabs and Gym, Frontline Restaurant, Ele’s Hardware and Trading, V-Fitness, Lyft Gym, Western Scientific, IPA Health Care, Innovative Electronics, Crown Mining and Supplies, and Guyana Outdoors Sportsman. The majority of the sponsorship funds will go towards the financial awards that the champion athletes will earn on Championship night.
UPDATE on Court Case for Full Protection!
Jun 01, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry quietly honours a rich history of Indo-Guyanese fighters; an actuality that is often overlooked and more starkly, disregarded. Traditionally,...
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – Major fires always seem to occur in Guyana when few persons are around. From the destruction of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]