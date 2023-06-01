Thieves rob family while preparing birthday celebration

Kaieteur News – A man and his wife had their home at Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara (EBD) invaded by thieves on Monday night amidst preparation for their young son’s birthday celebration.

Kaieteur News understands that the family had saved up cash and had already begun purchasing items for the party when the thieves struck and almost left their child without a birthday.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Wednesday, the father Daniel Dookram said that the thieves waited until they decided to secure their premises around the 20:30 hrs that evening. They retired to bed early so that they could wake up the following morning to finalise the preparations.

Dookram recalled feeling uneasy that night but decided to brush it aside and went to bed.

The following morning, he got up very early to start the new day but when he applied for his cell phone it was missing.

His wife called it but strangely it was off. Dookram began looking for his phone until he noticed that the doors he had secured before going to bed was opened.

It was then he realised that they were robbed. Dookram began making checks and soon realised too that cash and other items were stolen. His weeding machine and a number of electrical tools were also missing.

Dookram said that thieves even tried to steal his car but because it was a hybrid (electrical vehicle) they were unable to do so and resorted to stealing $25,000 from inside along with some documents.

“Normally I does go in 8:30 until I fall in a dose 7:30 next morning. They took the car keys and shied it under the car wheel and carried away $25,000 from inside and all the documents,” Dookram told Kaieteur News.

The matter was reported to police but to date the thieves remain at large. His son’s birthday celebration almost fell through but luckily he was still able to keep a small party for the child on Wednesday.

Dookram said that this is the second time that thieves have robbed his family.

Investigations are ongoing.