Talk is cheap!

Kaieteur News – Major fires always seem to occur in Guyana when few persons are around. From the destruction of the Guyana Rice Development Bond in Kingston in the 1990’s to the alleged arson of the Christ Church Secondary School earlier this year, most of the major fires at government buildings took place when there were not many persons around who could have better responded to the fire.

The presence of persons is important to fire safety. Fire safety systems are only effective when in responding to fires in their early stages and where there are personnel in place to activate those systems. In 2017, it was observed that electrical wires within Queens College were sparking. School was in session and the children were quickly evacuated, the Fire Service alerted and a major catastrophe averted

In contrast, the fire which destroyed the St. George’s School in Georgetown was said to be electrical in origin. It took place then only a few students were in the building. It quickly razed the wooden structure. No amount of fire extinguishers would have averted the destruction of that fire unless the cause of the fire was identified quickly and acted upon. By the time the fire was noticed it has already a substantial blaze.

The fire which destroyed the Christ Church Secondary School was said to be the work of an arsonist. No one concerned with the security of the school saw when the fire was set. Fire extinguishers would not have helped much in that instance. Some persons are saying that schools and school dormitories should be equipped with sprinkler systems. Sprinkler systems can be effective when they are activated in the early stages of a fire. But they are of limited use when a fire is raging as anyone who has been to a cremation knows.

Sprinkler systems are effective in containing small fires thus preventing extensive fire loss. But these sprinkler systems also cause extensive water damage when activated. Many property owners are not keen on having sprinkler systems because they can do more harm than good. In fact when sprinklers are inadvertently activated, they can result is extensive water damage. And who is going to pay to install such systems in the hundreds of schools in Guyana? Guyana is borrowing money now for roads, for education and for health. And what is going to prevent some wicked child from activating the system and damaging all the fixtures and equipment in the school?

How many buildings in Guyana have sprinkler systems? Ask those who are blaming the authorities for not having fire safety measures in place whether they have fire extinguishers, sprinklers and other fire safety systems in their homes and businesses. Fire system can hardly prevent arson. In 1997, a fire believed to be the work of an arsonist – a disgruntled school child – destroyed a large section of Queen’s College. No one spoke then about the need for fire safety systems at the school. The fact is that if someone deliberately sets fire to a school, there is little can be done unless the fire is intercepted at an early stage.

Who was there to intercept the fire at an early stage at Queens College in 1997 and who would have been able to do something about the fire at the dormitory at Mahdia last week?

The children? They were asleep in the dark and based on a responder even when the door was open the children were screaming and in state of panic not knowing what to do. The one thing that we are certain that could have prevented the deaths, was if the fire was not, as alleged, set in the first place. And if the fire at Mahdia was the work of an arsonist, then the primary and principal blame has to be laid at the feet of the arsonist.

A tragedy of unimaginable proportions has occurred and it is only right that person or persons be held accountable. But those making such demands must be rational. At present there is a group protesting and demanding that certain Ministers resign pending the outcome of the investigation. So who is going to take the place of these Ministers? And if the ones who resign are exonerated in the proposed inquiry what next? Will the replacements have to then resign to allow the present incumbents to return to their positions? Where in the world this sort of musical chairs takes place?

Moral responsibility is not a personal indictment. It does not imply direct responsibility. It is a means of demonstrating magnanimous leadership and an example of accountability and moral integrity. Persons should assume moral responsibility for the tragedy and resign. Those persons know who they are and they should step aside permanently. But as we know that is not likely to happen!