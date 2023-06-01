Latest update June 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ronald Burch-Smith new President of Bar Association

Jun 01, 2023 News

Ronald Burch-Smith

Ronald Burch-Smith

Kaieteur News – Attorney-at-Law Mr. Ronald Burch-Smith was on Wednesday elected as the new President of the Guyana Bar Association.

Burch-Smith was unopposed. He previously served as President of the association from 2013 to 2015.  He was elected at the 44th Annual General Meeting of Bar Association of Guyana via Zoom Online Platform.

As part of the proceedings, the Bar Council for the 2023-2024 fiscal year was elected. Ms. Pauline Chase who, by the rules of the association was ineligible for re-election having served two consecutive terms, was elected unopposed as Vice-President. Mr. Teni Housty was re-elected as the second Vice-President.

Ms. Ashely King who served during the last term as Assistant Secretary was elected, also unopposed, to the post of Secretary. Ms. Trevona Weekes was elected as the new Assistant Secretary and Ms. Yashmini Singh was returned as Treasurer of the association.

The other elected members of the Bar Council are Mr. Robin Stoby, SC, Ms. Jamela A. Ali, SC, Mr. Keoma D. Griffith, Mr. Kamal Ramkarran, Mr. Naresh Poonai and Mr. Horatio Edmonson. Ms. Sandia Ramnarine served as the Returning Officer.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

UPDATE on Court Case for Full Protection!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Torchbearer Dharry continues to shine

Torchbearer Dharry continues to shine

Jun 01, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry quietly honours a rich history of Indo-Guyanese fighters; an actuality that is often overlooked and more starkly, disregarded. Traditionally,...
Read More
Tickets for the Stage of Champions will go on sale, starting next week

Tickets for the Stage of Champions will go on...

Jun 01, 2023

Queens Shark win New York National Cricket League Guyana Cup

Queens Shark win New York National Cricket League...

Jun 01, 2023

National player Joel Alleyne and 12 years old Jasmine Billingy crowned male and female Independence TT champions

National player Joel Alleyne and 12 years old...

Jun 01, 2023

MCYS and NSC to start inaugural adult ‘Learn to Swim’ initiative on Saturday

MCYS and NSC to start inaugural adult ‘Learn to...

Jun 01, 2023

Hetmyer, Motie, Shepherd among stars retained by Guyana Amazon Warriors ahead of the 2023 CPL 

Hetmyer, Motie, Shepherd among stars retained by...

Jun 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Talk is cheap!

    Kaieteur News – Major fires always seem to occur in Guyana when few persons are around. From the destruction of the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]