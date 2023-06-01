Ronald Burch-Smith new President of Bar Association

Latest update June 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 01, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Attorney-at-Law Mr. Ronald Burch-Smith was on Wednesday elected as the new President of the Guyana Bar Association.
Burch-Smith was unopposed. He previously served as President of the association from 2013 to 2015. He was elected at the 44th Annual General Meeting of Bar Association of Guyana via Zoom Online Platform.
As part of the proceedings, the Bar Council for the 2023-2024 fiscal year was elected. Ms. Pauline Chase who, by the rules of the association was ineligible for re-election having served two consecutive terms, was elected unopposed as Vice-President. Mr. Teni Housty was re-elected as the second Vice-President.
Ms. Ashely King who served during the last term as Assistant Secretary was elected, also unopposed, to the post of Secretary. Ms. Trevona Weekes was elected as the new Assistant Secretary and Ms. Yashmini Singh was returned as Treasurer of the association.
The other elected members of the Bar Council are Mr. Robin Stoby, SC, Ms. Jamela A. Ali, SC, Mr. Keoma D. Griffith, Mr. Kamal Ramkarran, Mr. Naresh Poonai and Mr. Horatio Edmonson. Ms. Sandia Ramnarine served as the Returning Officer.
