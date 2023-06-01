Queens Shark win New York National Cricket League Guyana Cup

Latest update June 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 01, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Queens Shark defeated Berbice Lions by five wickets to win the New York National Cricket League Guyana Cup on Sunday.
Batting first at Baisley Pond, Berbice Lions made 136 all out in 17.5 overs. Jonathan Foo struck seven fours and five sixes in a top score of 78 off 45 balls. Dino Choo-wee-nam gabbed 5-21 and Telson Johnson 2-28.
Queens Shark responded with 139-5 in 17.5 overs. Raymond Ramrattan made 56 not out with four fours and one six off 44 balls, while Bhaskar Yadram scored 22, Gajanand Singh 17 and Ronaldo Alimohamed 13 not out. Foo had 2-33.
