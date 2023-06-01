New CID headquarters to cost $198M

Kaieteur News – With approximately 30 percent of works already completed, the new Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters building is currently being reconstructed to the tune of $198 million.

Kaieteur News had reported last year August that 10 contractors had applied for the Ministry of Home Affairs project when it was opened for tender. At that opening it was revealed that $225,010,721 is estimated to reconstruct the headquarters.

This publication had reported that the move to reconstruct the headquarters is to properly house the operations of the unit, giving the old building had reportedly been in a dilapidated state for some time.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Ministry disclosed that the CID Headquarters is currently at the foundation stage, progressing moderately with works ongoing on the curb wall and columns. The ministry noted that over G$198M will be expended into a new three-storey building which will house the Crime Chief, his Deputy, a Finance Department, Cold Case Unit, Major Crimes Investigation Unit, Trafficking in Person Unit, Fraud Section, Crime Lab, Interpol Section, Statistic Unit, Cybercrime Unit, Forensic Video Analysis Unit, Firearms Unit, Criminal Record Office, and a Narcotics Branch.

Kaieteur News understands that out of the ten contractors, it was Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc. who won the contract to rebuild the building to the tune of $198, 236, 062.

The Ministry shared that on Tuesday Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas visited the project site of the CID and also observed the works being done for the rehabilitation of the Police Training School, re-construction of the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) Headquarters and the re-construction of the Special Constabulary Headquarters.

During the inspection exercise it was noted that the TSU Headquarters is progressing smoothly. According to the ministry, the old structure was demolished, and works have commenced on the foundation. The sum of over G$296M will be used to reconstruct a new three-storey building which will consist of admin offices, barrack rooms, lecture room and a recreational area. Currently, this project is approximately 25 per cent completed.

In relation to the works to the Special Constabulary Headquarters, they are at the ground floor stage. The foundation has been cast and the contractor is currently working on erecting columns and the curb wall, the ministry detailed. This project is currently at a 25 per cent completion and over G$146M will be expended.

General rehabilitation is being done to the Police Training School at Eve Leary to the tune of over G$19M, the ministry mentioned. Rehabilitation works are currently at 30 per cent and include painting, electrical works, changing windows, among other repairs.