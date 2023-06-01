Hetmyer, Motie, Shepherd among stars retained by Guyana Amazon Warriors ahead of the 2023 CPL

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Amazon Warriors have confirmed their Caribbean player retentions ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), with a few of their Guyanese stars returning for action this season.

The tournament gets underway on 16 August with the final taking place on 24 September. This edition features games across Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Caribbean players the Warriors have retained are as follows, Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu and Junior Sinclair.

Meanwhile, the overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June.