Elderly man drops dead on Sheriff Street

Kaieteur News – An elderly man on Wednesday afternoon reportedly collapsed and died at the corner of Sheriff Street and Campbelle Avenue, Georgetown.

The identity of the man up to press time was unknown. Residents of the area said it appeared as if the man suffered a heart attack while walking along the roadway. When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, police had just wrapped up their investigation and waiting for undertakers to remove the body. The dead man has been described as slimly-built and dark in complexion. He was clad in a dark- blue jersey with pink stripes and a pair of long black trousers.

Last September another man had collapsed and died from a massive heart attack on Sheriff Street. He was on his way to visit his sister. That person was identified as a 60-year-old butcher, Rampaul Mohan known as ‘Bowdoo’ of Lot 2 Cove and John, East Coast Demerara (ECD). He had collapsed and died a few meters away from where the elderly man dropped dead on Wednesday afternoon.