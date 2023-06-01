Elderly man drops dead on Sheriff Street

Latest update June 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 01, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – An elderly man on Wednesday afternoon reportedly collapsed and died at the corner of Sheriff Street and Campbelle Avenue, Georgetown.
The identity of the man up to press time was unknown. Residents of the area said it appeared as if the man suffered a heart attack while walking along the roadway. When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, police had just wrapped up their investigation and waiting for undertakers to remove the body. The dead man has been described as slimly-built and dark in complexion. He was clad in a dark- blue jersey with pink stripes and a pair of long black trousers.
Last September another man had collapsed and died from a massive heart attack on Sheriff Street. He was on his way to visit his sister. That person was identified as a 60-year-old butcher, Rampaul Mohan known as ‘Bowdoo’ of Lot 2 Cove and John, East Coast Demerara (ECD). He had collapsed and died a few meters away from where the elderly man dropped dead on Wednesday afternoon.
UPDATE on Court Case for Full Protection!
Jun 01, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry quietly honours a rich history of Indo-Guyanese fighters; an actuality that is often overlooked and more starkly, disregarded. Traditionally,...
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – Major fires always seem to occur in Guyana when few persons are around. From the destruction of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]