East Berbice Corentyne wins GVF Inter Region Independence Volleyball Tourney

Latest update June 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 01, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – East Berbice Corentyne (Region 6) came out on top when the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) held an Inter Region Independence Volleyball competition. The competition, which was held at the National Gymnasium in Georgetown, saw six regions participated.
The teams were divided into two zones with the respective regions playing against each other in the zones. The participating regions were Regions 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 10.
Zone “A” saw Region 4 emerged winners with Region 3 the runner up. The zone B segment saw Region 6 toping that zone with Region 7 the runner up.
The semifinals saw Region 4 rebounding to defeat Region 7 by a 2-1 margin; the scores being 19- 25, 25-21, 15- 7. In the other semifinal Region 6 whipped Region 3-0. The scores were 25- 10, 27-25, 15- 10.
The final saw Region 6 winning 3-1 in the best of 5 finals. The East Berbice Corentyne lads won by the score line of 25-17, 25-23, 22- 25 and 29-27.
At the presentation ceremony Region 6 were presented with the first prize of G$100,000 while Region 4 received the second place G$50,000.
Daniel Joseph of Region six was adjudged MVP and received G$20,000.
Gratitude was extended to the GDF, Flores Maritime and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports for their assistance.
The next upcoming activity for the GVF is the selection of male and female squads for a border game participation in Brazil, sometime in August.
However, the GVF stated that the availability of the National Gymnasium was a major setback for the execution of the tournament. (Samuel Whyte)
