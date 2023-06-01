Latest update June 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

East Berbice Corentyne wins GVF Inter Region Independence Volleyball Tourney

Jun 01, 2023 Sports

The winning East Berbice Region 6 team after winning the competition.

The winning East Berbice Region 6 team after winning the competition.

Kaieteur Sports – East Berbice Corentyne (Region 6) came out on top when the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) held an Inter Region Independence Volleyball competition. The competition, which was held at the National Gymnasium in Georgetown, saw six regions participated.

The teams were divided into two zones with the respective regions playing against each other in the zones. The participating regions were Regions 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 10.

Region 6 receiving the first place monetary award.

Daniel Joseph of Region 6 East Berbice Corentyne receiving his MVP award.

Daniel Joseph of Region 6 East Berbice Corentyne receiving his MVP award.

Zone “A” saw Region 4 emerged winners with Region 3 the runner up. The zone B segment saw Region 6 toping that zone with Region 7 the runner up.

The semifinals saw Region 4 rebounding to defeat Region 7 by a 2-1 margin; the scores being 19- 25, 25-21, 15- 7. In the other semifinal Region 6 whipped Region 3-0. The scores were 25- 10, 27-25, 15- 10.

The final saw Region 6 winning 3-1 in the best of 5 finals. The East Berbice Corentyne lads won by the score line of 25-17, 25-23, 22- 25 and 29-27.

At the presentation ceremony Region 6 were presented with the first prize of G$100,000 while Region 4 received the second place G$50,000.

Daniel Joseph of Region six was adjudged MVP and received G$20,000.

Gratitude was extended to the GDF, Flores Maritime and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports for their assistance.

The next upcoming activity for the GVF is the selection of male and female squads for a border game participation in Brazil, sometime in August.

However, the GVF stated that the availability of the National Gymnasium was a major setback for the execution of the tournament.    (Samuel Whyte)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

UPDATE on Court Case for Full Protection!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Torchbearer Dharry continues to shine

Torchbearer Dharry continues to shine

Jun 01, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry quietly honours a rich history of Indo-Guyanese fighters; an actuality that is often overlooked and more starkly, disregarded. Traditionally,...
Read More
Tickets for the Stage of Champions will go on sale, starting next week

Tickets for the Stage of Champions will go on...

Jun 01, 2023

Queens Shark win New York National Cricket League Guyana Cup

Queens Shark win New York National Cricket League...

Jun 01, 2023

National player Joel Alleyne and 12 years old Jasmine Billingy crowned male and female Independence TT champions

National player Joel Alleyne and 12 years old...

Jun 01, 2023

MCYS and NSC to start inaugural adult ‘Learn to Swim’ initiative on Saturday

MCYS and NSC to start inaugural adult ‘Learn to...

Jun 01, 2023

Hetmyer, Motie, Shepherd among stars retained by Guyana Amazon Warriors ahead of the 2023 CPL 

Hetmyer, Motie, Shepherd among stars retained by...

Jun 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Talk is cheap!

    Kaieteur News – Major fires always seem to occur in Guyana when few persons are around. From the destruction of the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]