Latest update June 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Clifton Moore receives IBA certification

Jun 01, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Clifton Moore, the head trainer of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym in Region #3, became the latest technical officer of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) to be globally certified, as he successfully completed the International Boxing Association (IBA) Online 1 Star Coaching Course.

Clifton Moore

Clifton Moore

Moore’s success was confirmed and communicated by an official release from IBA Development Officer Chris Roberts OBE to GBA President Steve Ninvalle.

Coach Moore is the second coach under the umbrella of the GBA to participate in IBA certification training, after three-star trainer Sebert Blake was afforded the opportunity to partake in the IBA Cutman Technician Course, which was conducted at the Women’s World Championship in New Delhi, India from March 15 – 31.

Moore was among 39 participants at the prestigious forum. The countries that were represented included Bermuda, Iran, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, England, Cape Verde, Belgium, Italy, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Sweden, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zambia.

The course occurred from April 4 – 12 via the online platform Zoom. The IBA 1 Star Coaching Certification begins the pathways for emerging trainers to ascertain international accreditations under the governing body.

GBA President Ninvalle said, “This is another developmental chapter in our playbook, and represents another investment in the long-term growth of our proud sport. As an association, our mandate is to develop our technical officers. This decree is an unwavering pledge as better equipped and knowledgeable officials will produce talented students and the only way we can equip our trainers with the required knowledge in an ever-evolving environment is through international certification and training which is an immutable best practice of the modern world.”

According to Ninvalle, “The GBA understands that the development of the sport is a collective effort, and can only be achieved with trainers through certification and boxers via international competition. Guyana, evidenced by its performances in the region, is a leading light in the English-speaking Caribbean and in order for us to maintain that edge and dominance, we must strive to empower the personnel that is pivotal in sustaining and maintaining that reality. Trainers are an important cog and we will continue our developmental agenda of developing their requisite and respective faculties, which only benefit the discipline. Congratulations to Mr. Clifton Moore. May this be the first of many international glories!”

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

UPDATE on Court Case for Full Protection!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Torchbearer Dharry continues to shine

Torchbearer Dharry continues to shine

Jun 01, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry quietly honours a rich history of Indo-Guyanese fighters; an actuality that is often overlooked and more starkly, disregarded. Traditionally,...
Read More
Tickets for the Stage of Champions will go on sale, starting next week

Tickets for the Stage of Champions will go on...

Jun 01, 2023

Queens Shark win New York National Cricket League Guyana Cup

Queens Shark win New York National Cricket League...

Jun 01, 2023

National player Joel Alleyne and 12 years old Jasmine Billingy crowned male and female Independence TT champions

National player Joel Alleyne and 12 years old...

Jun 01, 2023

MCYS and NSC to start inaugural adult ‘Learn to Swim’ initiative on Saturday

MCYS and NSC to start inaugural adult ‘Learn to...

Jun 01, 2023

Hetmyer, Motie, Shepherd among stars retained by Guyana Amazon Warriors ahead of the 2023 CPL 

Hetmyer, Motie, Shepherd among stars retained by...

Jun 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Talk is cheap!

    Kaieteur News – Major fires always seem to occur in Guyana when few persons are around. From the destruction of the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]