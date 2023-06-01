Clifton Moore receives IBA certification

Latest update June 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 01, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Clifton Moore, the head trainer of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym in Region #3, became the latest technical officer of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) to be globally certified, as he successfully completed the International Boxing Association (IBA) Online 1 Star Coaching Course.
Moore’s success was confirmed and communicated by an official release from IBA Development Officer Chris Roberts OBE to GBA President Steve Ninvalle.
Coach Moore is the second coach under the umbrella of the GBA to participate in IBA certification training, after three-star trainer Sebert Blake was afforded the opportunity to partake in the IBA Cutman Technician Course, which was conducted at the Women’s World Championship in New Delhi, India from March 15 – 31.
Moore was among 39 participants at the prestigious forum. The countries that were represented included Bermuda, Iran, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, England, Cape Verde, Belgium, Italy, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Sweden, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zambia.
The course occurred from April 4 – 12 via the online platform Zoom. The IBA 1 Star Coaching Certification begins the pathways for emerging trainers to ascertain international accreditations under the governing body.
GBA President Ninvalle said, “This is another developmental chapter in our playbook, and represents another investment in the long-term growth of our proud sport. As an association, our mandate is to develop our technical officers. This decree is an unwavering pledge as better equipped and knowledgeable officials will produce talented students and the only way we can equip our trainers with the required knowledge in an ever-evolving environment is through international certification and training which is an immutable best practice of the modern world.”
According to Ninvalle, “The GBA understands that the development of the sport is a collective effort, and can only be achieved with trainers through certification and boxers via international competition. Guyana, evidenced by its performances in the region, is a leading light in the English-speaking Caribbean and in order for us to maintain that edge and dominance, we must strive to empower the personnel that is pivotal in sustaining and maintaining that reality. Trainers are an important cog and we will continue our developmental agenda of developing their requisite and respective faculties, which only benefit the discipline. Congratulations to Mr. Clifton Moore. May this be the first of many international glories!”
Jun 01, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Elton 'Coolie Bully' Dharry quietly honours a rich history of Indo-Guyanese fighters; an actuality that is often overlooked and more starkly, disregarded.
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Jun 01, 2023
