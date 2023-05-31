Latest update May 31st, 2023 9:55 PM

Suspected thief caught with shotgun

May 31, 2023 News

An unlicensed firearm found by police while investigating a simple larceny allegation at Morowah Backdam, Region Seven

Kaieteur News- Police in Region Seven on Tuesday captured a suspected thief with an illegal shotgun and two live 12 gauge cartridges at Morowah Backdam.

Police have identified him as a 23-year-old miner.  According to investigators, ranks at the Bartica Police Station had received a report that the miner had stolen some items from a 61-year-old businessman. Ranks were sent to the backdam to investigate the report and when they turned up at the suspect’s camp they found the cartridges in “draw-string bag” while searching for the stolen items.

It led them to believe that he might be in possession of an illegal weapon too and they enquired from him whether he has a gun. The suspect took ranks to an area in the camp where he slept and gave them a 12 gauge shotgun. He was cautioned and then arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

