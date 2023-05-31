Senior squash teams gear up to leave for Pan Am qualifiers in Colombia

Kaieteur Sports- Guyana’s senior Women’s and Men’s Squash teams are set to embark on their journey to Cartagena, Colombia, for the Pan Am qualifiers, which unfolds from June 4-10. The Pan Am qualifiers will feature competitions in Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles, and Team events.

The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) has finalised the players’ lineups for each category of action. The teams have been in intense training for the past few weeks, the camp led by head Coach Ramon Chan-a-Sue, will leave local shores on Friday. Coach Chan-A- Sue who recently returned to the USA, will be joining the team directly from the US, while Nicolette Fernandes is expected to depart from Guyana on Thursday.

The Guyana women’s team boasts exceptional talent, including Caribbean squash queen Ashley Khalil, singles finalist Taylor Fernandes, and experienced Professional Squash player Mary Fung-a-Fat. Their combined expertise is expected to give the team a strong edge, increasing their chances of qualifying for the Pan Am Games.

On the other hand, the men’s team will be spearheaded by Alex Arjoon and features the skilled players Jason Ray Khalil, Samuel Ince-Carvalhal, and Daniel Ince. Meanwhile, the formidable Nicolette Fernandes, a World Masters over-35 Singles champion and six-time Caribbean Champion, will lead Guyana’s challenge in Cartagena.

Chan-a-Sue serves as Coach/Manager are charged with preparation and coordination of the teams heading into the qualifiers, while Referee Alwyn Calendar will also be accompanying the team to Colombia assisting with fair play.

With their sights set on success, the Guyana Squash teams are eagerly anticipating the Pan Am qualifiers, ready to match talents and compete against formidable opponents from across the region.