President Ali attends Summit of South American Leaders in Brazil

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali and other Heads-of-State of South America are participating in the Summit of South American Leaders at Itamaraty Palace, the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.

The summit is organised by Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The other leaders attending the Summit are the President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro; the President of the Argentine Republic, Alberto Fernández; the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Arce; the President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric; the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro; the President of the Republic of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez; the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi; the President of the Republic of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso and the President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Peru, PM Alberto Otárola Peñaranda.