Pilot denies human trafficking allegations

…says pay dispute drove complainant to make ‘false report’ against him

Kaieteur News – Local pilot, Orlando Charles who has been accused by the Guyana Police Force of human trafficking has denied the allegations, saying the complaint to the police might have arisen due to a dispute over wages. Police doubled down on their allegations against Charles which were unveiled Monday night by issuing a wanted bulletin for his arrest on Tuesday- a move the pilot described as ‘strange’.

“I would like to address the widespread dissemination of my name and photograph alongside an allegation of my involvement in Trafficking in Persons.

I have also been made aware of the Guyana Police Force issuing a Wanted Bulletin for me. I tried calling the number listed on the Wanted Bulletin and the calls went unanswered. I have retained Counsel, Sanjeev Datadin, to act for me. I have promptly made contact with the assistance of Counsel with ASP Caesar at the Major Crimes Unit, Criminal Investigation Department and have willingly agreed to present myself to the police as requested,” Charles said in a statement.

He said he has been a pilot and businessman with various construction projects countrywide and a dispute over wages with 30 persons who were either employed by me or awaiting the availability of more work with my business so they can be employed. “I had nothing to do with neither bringing them into Guyana nor controlling their movement or where they were employed. Indeed, a dispute arose with some of them over wages and I agreed to resolve the matter to our mutual agreement and some of the persons readily accepted settlement whilst others wanted more money. The discussions with the latter are ongoing and a reckoning was taking place.

I was contacted by the police in Bartica and I went to them and they asked me for a statement on the matter and I promised to provide one to them. They placed me on station bail and I reported back to the station as required. It was therefore surprising to learn via the media that I was being accused by my workers of trafficking,” Charles said.

“I subsequently learned that the men and the cook were at a restaurant in Bartica discussing their grievances over food and drink when they were approached by members of an organization called Blossom Inc. who suggested to them that the pay dispute could be classified as ‘Trafficking’ and Blossom Inc. would assist them to get paid.

My understanding is that Blossom Inc. is supposed to deal with the real problem of TIP with a focus on the exploitation of children and sex workers; I do not believe a pay dispute should be classified as TIP. I repeat, I did not transport these workers to Guyana nor have I ever been in control of their travel documents. I do not appreciate my business cash flow issue being used by Blossom Inc. to tarnish my name and reputation and will defend myself vigorously against these charges.”

In their statement Monday night, police said Charles, 45 of Lot 45 Middle Street, Georgetown, is to be charged by ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Unit, with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons, Contrary to Section 3(1) (i) of the Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, No. 2 of 2005.

In a press release, the police said Charles, between 1st November 2022 and 18th May 2023, trafficked 16 Venezuelan nationals between the Mazaruni River in Region 7 and Georgetown.

The victims reported the matter to the Guyana Police Force, and members of the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters immediately conducted an investigation.

Following the investigation, legal advice was given by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for Charles to be charged with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons.

“The Guyana Police Force’s TIP Unit, in efforts to combat Trafficking in Persons, will continue to work with other stakeholders to conduct intelligence-led operations, spot inspections, awareness, and training in every Region of Guyana,” the release concluded.