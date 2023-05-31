Latest update May 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

NDC Chairman arrested for pulling down PPP/C flags

May 31, 2023 News

NDC Chairman, Sheron Smith

Kaieteur News – Police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly pulling down the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) party flags from electricity poles along the Manchester Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

The woman has been identified as Sheron Smith, a social worker and Chairperson of the Hogstyle/Lancaster Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Berbice. Smith and others, according to police, allegedly used a ladder to mount the poles and pulled down the party flags. There is also a Tik Tok video circulating of the flags being pulled down.

Ranks were sent to arrest Smith later that evening for “unlawfully removing the display of official election campaign materials”.
She was reportedly detained for the night and released the following morning on $20,000 bail. According to the woman, she spent the night in police custody sleeping on a bench. Investigations are ongoing.

Screengrab from a video of the flags being pulled off the poles at Manchester, Corentyne, Berbice.

