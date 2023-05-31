NDC Chairman arrested for pulling down PPP/C flags

Latest update May 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
May 31, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly pulling down the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) party flags from electricity poles along the Manchester Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.
The woman has been identified as Sheron Smith, a social worker and Chairperson of the Hogstyle/Lancaster Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Berbice. Smith and others, according to police, allegedly used a ladder to mount the poles and pulled down the party flags. There is also a Tik Tok video circulating of the flags being pulled down.
Ranks were sent to arrest Smith later that evening for “unlawfully removing the display of official election campaign materials”.
She was reportedly detained for the night and released the following morning on $20,000 bail. According to the woman, she spent the night in police custody sleeping on a bench. Investigations are ongoing.
TT PM closing loopholes, while our VP creating loopholes
May 31, 2023Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) has attended The North American Federation of Martial Arts Championship last Saturday, 27th May, 2023 at the Sheraton Hotel,...
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023
Kaieteur News- The President has shown the art of compromise in his response to the Mahdia tragedy. The Opposition called... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]