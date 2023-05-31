Missing man found dead in interior

Kaieteur News- The body of a Port Kaituma man was on Monday found floating in a mining pit at Perseverance Backdam, North West District (NWD), Region One, two days after he disappeared in the area.

The dead man, identified as 29-year-old Kennis Dennis, went missing Saturday morning while he and his workmates were transporting fuel to their mining camp. Police suspect that Dennis fell into a mining pit and drowned. However, that is yet to be confirmed by an autopsy that is scheduled for today.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Tuesday, the dead man’s sister, Latoya Dennis said that her brother left their Port Kaituma home at around 09:00hrs on Thursday for the Perseverance Backdam to work on a dredge. She said he called his mother on Friday from the location but she missed his call.

They next call the family received was from his workmates informing them that Dennis had disappeared.

Kaieteur News understands that while transporting fuel, one of the drums fell and rolled into the mining pit. Dennis reportedly told his workmates that he would return to retrieve it. They reportedly advised him not do so but when they arrived at the camp, Dennis left.

It is unclear whether Dennis had indeed returned for the fallen fuel drum but after some time had elapsed and he failed to show up, his workmates began to worry and went in search of him.

They reportedly found his long boots at the edge of the pit and there were also some human foot tracks leading towards murky waters but there was evidence of no one.

Kaieteur News understands that members of the search party dived into the water in search of Dennis but came up empty handed. Two days later, Dennis’ body was seen floating in the same mining pit.