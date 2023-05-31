Mechanic killed by fiancée’s uncle

Kaieteur News – A mechanic’s decision to visit his fiancée’s home on Monday night proved fatal after her irate uncle rushed into her house at 5th Street, Martyr’s Ville, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and killed him.

The dead man was identified as 23-year-old Shivram Mohabir called “Vickash” of Lot 40, Triumph Sideline Dam, ECD. According to police, Mohabir was stabbed by the woman’s uncle at about 19:00hrs.

The suspect has since been arrested for Mohabir’s murder.

Investigators said that Mohabir and his alleged killer had a disagreement and the suspect had reportedly made a police complaint against him (Mohabir) on Sunday, one day before he allegedly killed him with a knife.

According to police, an investigation was launched into the allegations made by the suspect but he reportedly took matters into his own hands. The man reportedly visited his niece’s home on Monday evening and discovered that Mohabir was there. He ran into the house and attacked him.

A fight ensued and escalated after the suspect armed himself with a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim to his chest. The suspect after reportedly committing the act, made good his escape.

Mohabir’s fiancée then rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. He was still alive when doctors admitted him but he died while receiving treatment for his stab wound.

His death was reported to police and ranks arrested the suspect later that evening at his home.

Investigations are ongoing.