Marian Academy lifts the GOAPC Tapeball title – in a controversial finish

Kaieteur Sports- The GOAPC Independence day Secondary School Boy’s eight-a-side knockout Tapeball cricket competition was contested on May 26th at the Durban Park Tarmac. Marian Academy was declared winners despite of several controversial twists in events.

The tournament saw thirteen Secondary School teams participating in the James “Uprising” Lewis organised event which eventually trickled down to two exciting and controversial semi finals; first between Cummings Lodge Secondary School and North Georgetown Secondary School and the other between Marian Academy and West Minster Secondary.

In the first of the two semi finals, Cummings Lodge Secondary met with North Georgetown Secondary School, North Georgetown batted first; scoring 47-5 from their allotted four overs. In reply, Cummings Lodge raced to 49-5 in 3.4 overs to advance to the finals.

Over in the other semi finals, West Minster Secondary School defeated Marian Academy off the penultimate ball of the match; Marian Academy batted first and posted 51-4 off their 4 overs. West Minster Secondary in reply, knocked off the runs in 3.5 overs, scoring 53-5 to book the second spot in the finals.

However, things took a turn for the worse as Marian Academy lodged a protest, claiming that West Minster Secondary played, a player who does not attend their school, West Minster captain later confirmed such, which resulted in a disqualification.

With West Minster Secondary disqualified, a final was played between Marian Academy and Cummings Lodge Secondary School. Batting first, Cummings Lodge posted 53-4 off their 4 overs. In replay Marian Academy could only muster 46 runs from their allotted four overs, losing six wickets in the process.

Meanwhile, another protest ensued, this time from Marian Academy’s sports teacher to the event coordinator Mr. Lewis. According to the Teacher; Cummings Lodge Secondary School had played two twenty-years-old players from Georgetown Technical Institute (GTI). Both players were intercepted and eventually admitted, as a result of this, Marian Academy was named Champions.

The organizer of the event and the G.O.A.P.C extends special thanks to the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports, as well as competition sponsors Cummings Electrical Co, Guyana Beverage Co Incorporated and M.V.P Sports.