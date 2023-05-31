Mahdia dorm fire…Another student succumbs

Kaieteur News – Another student, who was badly injured in the Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory on May 21, 2023 that claimed the lives of 19 children initially, died yesterday.

Dead is 14-year-old Sherana Daniels of Micobie Village, Region Eight, who died at around 10:00h while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). She was the lone victim who remained hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of GPHC.

Daniels’ death takes the death toll to 20.

In a press statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the 14-year-old girl was the first girl to be air-dashed to Georgetown on the morning of May 22, 2023 for treatment. Daniels was listed as critical before being air-dashed to the Georgetown Hospital and remained critical until her death.

“The MOH would like to thank the doctors, nurses and other staff members who worked assiduously with the hope that a miracle would be possible,” the Ministry said in its statement.

Following the news of her passing, President Irfaan Ali on his Facebook page expressed heartfelt condolences to the parents, relatives, and students of Mahdia Secondary School.

“Sherana is the 20th victim of this tragedy. We pray that her loved ones are granted strength and courage during this difficult period. My government and all of Guyana continue to keep you in our prayers. Rest in peace and rise in glory Sherana!”

Kaieteur News had reported that Daniels was among the two patients who were admitted to the ICU in a critical condition since the fire. The other patient, a 13-year-old girl, was on Sunday transferred to the Northwell Burn Center at the University Hospital in Staten Island, New York.

She is said to be stable and improving. The Ministry of Health said that the girl underwent her first of multiple surgeries on Monday afternoon. “She is doing well and we expect a positive outcome. Her mom is with her and her dad will be flown into NY this week to also be with them,” the Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, yesterday three of the students who were killed, were laid to rest in their village of Karisparu, Region Eight. The three girls who were buried on Tuesday are Bibi Jeffrey and her cousins, Belnissa and Loreen Evans. Joining families, friends and residents at the funerals were Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Ministers of Public Works and Education Juan Edghill and Priya Manickchand respectively.

Last week, Subrina John of Karisparu Village who died in the fire, was the first to be buried. The remaining children who died in the fire are scheduled to be buried this week.

This publication had reported that nineteen children – 18 of them school girls and one 5-year-old boy died on the night of May 21 when fire swept through a heavily-grilled dormitory which housed students of the Mahdia Secondary School.

Information reaching this publication revealed that of the 19 children, 14 children died at the scene, while five died at the Mahdia District Hospital. Among the casualties were twin sisters. The names of the children who died on Sunday are as follow: Adonijah Jerome, Tracil Thomas, Lisa Roberts, Delecia Edwards, Lorita Williams, Natalie Bellarmine, Arriana Edwards, Cleoma Simon, Subrina John, Martha D’Andrade, (and twin) Mary D’Andrade, Belnisa Evans, Loreen Evans, Omerfia Edwin, Nickleen Robinson, Sherlyn Bellarmine, Eulander Carter, Andrea Roberts, and Rita Jeffrey.

Deputy Fire Chief (ag) Dwayne Scotland on May 22, 2023 disclosed that the fire which took approximately three and a half hours to be extinguished, was maliciously set. It was confirmed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on May 23, 2024 that a female student of the Mahdia Secondary School reportedly started the fire because her cellular phone was taken away by the dorm mother, and a teacher.

That teen was on Monday remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre after being charged with 19 counts of murder.