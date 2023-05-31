Guyanese social media influencer, Tisha Brodie shot and killed in ‘targeted’ shooting in Atlanta, US

Fox 3 NOW – Officers have Lindbergh Drive shut down between Piedmont Road and Adina Drive.

Following an early morning shooting in northeast Atlanta, a lifeless woman was discovered in the back of an Uber SUV.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead.

The woman’s body was located in the rear seat of a black Cadillac Escalade Uber vehicle, which had sustained numerous bullet impacts.

At present, the identity of the woman has not been disclosed, but sources identified her as popular US-based Guyanese socialite and social media influencer Tisha Brodie aka “Tavie Baddie”.

Law enforcement officials have stated that she was deliberately singled out as a target.

The occupants of the SUV besides the victim remain unknown, although authorities suspect the involvement of multiple individuals in the shooting.

The police are actively searching for a light-colored sedan believed to be connected to the incident.

The Atlanta police have established a closure in the vicinity encompassing Piedmont Road to Adina Drive.