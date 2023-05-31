Guyana signs US$350M loan to extend four-lane road to Parika

Kaieteur News – During a recent outreach in Malgre Tout/Meer-Zorgen area, Region Three, President Irfaan Ali announced that the government had secured a US$350 million loan from Qatar to extend the Schoonord to Crane four-lane road all the way to Parika.

He told residents that “I just came back from Qatar and we just secured US$350M to continue that road through to Parika and complete the new four lane road all the way on the West Coast.” Kaieteur News had reported that last year September, the Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) signed $11.8 billion in contracts to build a new four lane highway connecting Schoonord to Crane.

The new four-lane project as reported on has been divided into eight lots and will measure some 4.1km of dual carriageway reinforced concrete road. Some of the features of the highway include an emergency lane, medians, the rehabilitation of 2.4km of roadways, two roundabouts, 11 reinforced concrete box culverts, 36 pre-stressed bridges, road signage and markings.

The Schoonord to Crane four-lane road is just the first phase of the highway which leads to Parika. At the signing of the contracts last year September, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal told the gathering that the construction of the highway will energise the economic activity within the region.

These activities he said, “will no doubt result in significant improvements in job opportunities and when you have new road networking, opening of new lands will mean also, not just for housing but opportunities for expansion for agriculture and agro-processing industry, processing facilities in manufacturing and the construction of industrial complexes.”

The Minister further stated that the four-lane highway will compliment other ongoing projects they have within the region. For example, he noted they have activities such as the preparation works in clearing of lands for new housing areas. With that being said, Croal disclosed that in two years, they have allocated in Region Three over 3200 house lots, and also the region saw the construction of core homes at Parfaite Harmonie.

The design of the planned four-lane highway is to reduce traffic congestion along the West Bank and West Coast Demerara corridor.