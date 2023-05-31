GMMAKA makes successful outing to NAF Martial Arts C/ship in the US

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) has attended The North American Federation of Martial Arts Championship last Saturday, 27th May, 2023 at the Sheraton Hotel, Atlantic City, New Jersey and turned in good performances at a successful event for them.

The team of 9 participants had displayed their skills and talents that they were taught throughout their Martial Arts exercise, capturing a total of 16 awards (6 Gold, 8 silver and 2 bronze).

Master Lloyd Ramnarine congratulated all of his students who participated in this exciting event in which they were deemed successfully. He applauded them for their hard work and determination and wished them all the best in their upcoming future.

Mr. Ramnarine would like to thank all of his sponsors who made this event a successful one. Special thanks were extended to: Atlantic Marine Supply Inc., Howard Restaurant and Bar and Anand Persaud (Peter’s Hall Dental Lab).

Special thanks to the Guyana Police Force for providing transportation for the team and to all the parents who contributed.

The GMMAKA is currently preparing for a local event in September and will later select a team to attend to the NAFMA World Cup championship in 2024.

Master Lloyd Ramnarine is pleading with the government to assist his association in aiding the development of youths in various communities. He notes, A child today can be our future tomorrow.

For more information kindly reach out to them on WhatsApp on 6986727, 6987456, 6899288, 6811701 or gmail: [email protected].