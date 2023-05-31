Latest update May 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GMMAKA makes successful outing to NAF Martial Arts C/ship in the US

May 31, 2023 Sports

Members of the GMMAKA display their prizes after competition in the United States.

Members of the GMMAKA display their prizes after competition in the United States.

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) has attended The North American Federation of Martial Arts Championship last Saturday, 27th May, 2023 at the Sheraton Hotel, Atlantic City, New Jersey and turned in good performances at a successful event for them.

The team of 9 participants had displayed their skills and talents that they were taught throughout their Martial Arts exercise, capturing a total of 16 awards (6 Gold, 8 silver and 2 bronze).

Master Lloyd Ramnarine congratulated all of his students who participated in this exciting event in which they were deemed successfully. He applauded them for their hard work and determination and wished them all the best in their upcoming future.

Mr. Ramnarine would like to thank all of his sponsors who made this event a successful one. Special thanks were extended to: Atlantic Marine Supply Inc., Howard Restaurant and Bar and Anand Persaud (Peter’s Hall Dental Lab).

Special thanks to the Guyana Police Force for providing transportation for the team and to all the parents who contributed.

The GMMAKA is currently preparing for a local event in September and will later select a team to attend to the NAFMA World Cup championship in 2024.

Master Lloyd Ramnarine is pleading with the government to assist his association in aiding the development of youths in various communities. He notes, A child today can be our future tomorrow.

For more information kindly reach out to them on WhatsApp on 6986727, 6987456, 6899288, 6811701 or gmail: [email protected].

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

TT PM closing loopholes, while our VP creating loopholes

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GMMAKA makes successful outing to NAF Martial Arts C/ship in the US

GMMAKA makes successful outing to NAF Martial Arts C/ship in the US

May 31, 2023

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) has attended The North American Federation of Martial Arts Championship last Saturday, 27th May, 2023 at the Sheraton Hotel,...
Read More
Bent Street receives One Guyana Futsal spoils

Bent Street receives One Guyana Futsal spoils

May 31, 2023

Marian Academy lifts the GOAPC Tapeball title – in a controversial finish

Marian Academy lifts the GOAPC Tapeball title –...

May 31, 2023

Senior squash teams gear up to leave for Pan Am qualifiers in Colombia

Senior squash teams gear up to leave for Pan Am...

May 31, 2023

Former President/Prime Minister Hinds praises GGA, Ministry for exposing golf to schools

Former President/Prime Minister Hinds praises...

May 31, 2023

Shabazz takes cautious approach to CONCACAF Gold Cup preparation

Shabazz takes cautious approach to CONCACAF Gold...

May 31, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]