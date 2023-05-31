Former President/Prime Minister Hinds praises GGA, Ministry for exposing golf to schools

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Former President/Prime Minister and current Ambassador to the United States, Sam Hinds, was back in Guyana for a few days and just couldn’t resist the temptation to visit the Nexgen Golf Driving Range for a quick lesson and hit some balls.

“I’ve been following the progress of the sport under the guidance of Mr. Hussain and the Ministry of Education and am extremely happy to see that so many of our students are involved in the sport,” said the ex-Prime Minister.

According to Mr. Hinds, golf is extremely expensive outside of Guyana and usually reserved for the rich and elite and he applauded the inclusive low cost model being developed by the Guyana Golf Association, Nexgen Golf Academy and the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts.

“I believe that this is a sport that can bring all Guyanese together and I urge families to participate, come out and experience the incredible rush you get when you hit that pure shot. I started this game during covid with my grandson as a way to get him away from the computer and video games, and I became interested and now love playing myself. ”

Mr. Hinds demonstrated that despite the fact he had been away for almost two years and hadn’t played due to heavy workload, he hasn’t lost his touch as he went right back to hitting shot after shot perfectly

“I never imagined at my age that I could start a new sport but thanks to the simplicity of the method Mr. Hussain employs and his patience, I must say I quite enjoy playing golf now and hope that everyone will take advantage of this great opportunity to learn from him at the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue.”

Under the auspices of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA), over the past few years Golf has risen to take its place as one of the major sports in Guyana and the focus is now on development of playing facilities to accommodate the thousands of new players.

It is expected that the new Silica City Golf Course will serve as home to the dozens of major Golf events the country will host in the coming years, while several modified courses similar to the Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-Hoop are planned to be built around the country to hone the skills of local players.