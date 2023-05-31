Bookworms on de loose!

Latest update May 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
May 31, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- Deh gat some people does like show off pon Facebook. Social media does generate all manner of types seeking to make an impression. And some of dem want to be perceived as intelligent.
So dem does post up all kinds of books pon dem Facebook page as if dem read out dem book from cover to cover. From ancient masterpieces to modern day classics, dem does want we believe dat dem read dem all. Can one person truly digest Dickens, Austen, Hemingway, and King all in one weekend? The notion seems as plausible as finding a unicorn at a used bookstore.
Dem does want people believe dem is a bookworm. Dem boys does call dem de kings and queens of literary delusion. De amount of books dem posting and quoting from…ad nauseam…does mek yuh feel dem gat an uncanny ability to devour books at another worldly pace. But behind dis bookish face is another reality. Nuff of dem nah get past de cover of dem books wah dem posting up. Dem only trying fuh give people de impression dem is intellectual and dem reading books.
But if some of dem read all dem books wah dem posting up, it gat to be dat dem does do speed reading faster than de EPA. To read all dem books means dat one gat to be reading all day and every day. And to do dat, yuh gat to be have superhero powers and endurance. A few brave souls have dared asked, “How on earth yuh managing to read so much?” Dem still awaiting an answer.
Talk half. Leff half.
