Berbice Chamber of Commerce elects first female president

May 31, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA), the oldest Chamber, in the country recently elected Samantha Reid as its first female president.
Reid, who is the owner of the People’s Pawn Shop located in New Amsterdam, Berbice, was unanimously elected when the Chamber which has been in existence since 1932, held its overdue Election of Office bearers at its Main Street and Charles Place, New Amsterdam, Berbice office.

The newly elected president previously served as the organisation’s Public Relations Officer (PRO). Ryan Alexander who served as the last president of the Chamber was elected to serve as Senior Vice President.

Others elected to serve are: Dr. Ganesh Shiv Kumar as Junior Vice President, former national athlete Imogen Ferdinand as Secretary, Gregory Sears as Treasurer, Banks DIH Berbice Branch Manager Nandram Basdeo as Assistant Secretary /Treasurer and Ashraf Ali Jahoor as PRO.

Representatives of 15 business entities including commercial banks, insurance companies, and beverage companies were elected to serve on the Council for a period of one year.
Reid thanked the members for electing her as president and sought continued support during her tenure. Further, the newly elected President invited past members to lend support to the Chamber and its activities so that there is a collaborative approach to development.

Reid said she intends to lead the Chamber to achieve its mandate and one of her immediate priorities is to have the Chamber operate out of its own premises.

The newly elected executive of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association

