Bent Street receives One Guyana Futsal spoils

-Daniel Wilson named tournament MVP

Kaieteur Sports- Bent Street Futsal players were all smiles as they walked out of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport boardroom yesterday, $1M richer. The team had just received their spoils for their remarkable performance in the One Guyana Futsal Championship finals.

The inaugural championship saw 32 of the country’s best futsal teams compete for the coveted first-place prize, compliments of KFC Guyana.

On May 21, in front of a mammoth crowd at the National Park, Bent Street defeated Sparta Boss 6-3 to clinch the top prize.

Colin Nelson was the star of the show for Bent Street, scoring a hat-trick, backed by a brace from Job Caesar and a single strike from Cecil Jackman. Despite a valiant effort, Sparta Boss had to settle for the $500,000 runner-up prize.

Back Circle pocketed $200,000 for their 9-4 drubbing of California Square in the third-place match.

The tournament saw a total of 331 goals scored, with Adrian Aaron’s 12 goals being the most scored by any player.

At yesterday’s simple presentation, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, congratulated the players for their sterling performances. He praised the tournament as a hallmark event that showcased the best of Guyana’s futsal talent.

Minister Ramson also took the opportunity to update the players on several projects currently underway by his Ministry in communities across Georgetown that are specifically developed to cater to futsal.

Daniel Wilson, who is currently with the Golden Jaguars team preparing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). The award was a fitting recognition of Wilson’s outstanding contribution to Bent Street’s success in the tournament.

The One Guyana Futsal Championship, according to the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, was a resounding success, with Bent Street emerging as worthy champions.