BCB continues development across county – Area H set for upgrade

Kaieteur Sports- Cricket clubs in the Berbice River area has been reassured by Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) president Hilbert Foster, that special attention will be placed on their development in the near future.

The teams met with Foster and Chairman of the Competition Committee Leslie Solomon during the rain interval of the Sir James France finals at the Area H Ground, played Sunday.

The clubs sought and were granted blessings for a coaching session for youths in the area along with an umpire training session for possible new umpires.

Among the other areas that the BCB President committed to were – a bowling machine for the area, Under 17 Berbice River team for the inter-zone tournament, Red balls for 2nd division teams to name a few.

Clubs were provided with the BCB coaching manual for coaching sessions with youths while Foster committed to assisting with more cricket gear for the area.

The BCB president assisted the Sand Hills cricket team with some white cricket uniforms, as the Board will plan an inaugural 1st division 20 /20 tournament.

Foster told the teams that he was always reachable, while representatives of the teams expressed thanks to him and the BCB for their passionate interest in the development of the game across the ancient county.