$255M hydraulic platform handed over to Fire Service 

Latest update May 31st, 2023 9:55 PM
May 31, 2023 News
Kaieteur News– The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday handed over a $255 million hydraulic platform, a bus and an ambulance to enhance to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).
The hydraulic platform can reach a height of 150ft making it ideal for high-rise buildings. This asset was purchased from Angloco Limited at a cost of $255, 600,000. The ambulance was purchased from RRT Enterprise at a cost of $9,827,500, while the bus was purchased from Car Clean Enterprise at a cost of $ 8,000,000.
The assets combined are valued at $273,427,500 million and will be used to lend support and improve the firefighting capabilities of the Fire Service.
The equipment was handed over to the Fire Service by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn. The handing over was done in the presence of the British High Commissioner, H.E Jane Miller, the Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, representatives from Angloco Limited, Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Gregory Wickham, members of the Fire Service and other officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
