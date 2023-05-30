Wiruni defeat Sandhill Friendship to emerge as Champions

BCB/ Dave West Indian Imports Berbice River 40 overs Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board’s (BCB) ongoing county-wide 2nd division tournament with almost a hundred teams, continued this past weekend as Wiruni starred in a big win to claim the championship.

The tournament is divided into five sub divisions where a champion would emerge and then the five champions would play in a playoff to determine the overall Berbice Champion.

On Friday last, Wiruni defeated arch rivals Sand Hill Friendship to emerge as the champions of the BCB/ Dave West Indian Imports Tournament for teams in the Berbice River area.

Three teams- Wiruni, Sand Hills Friendship and Ebini participated in the tournament which is being sponsored by Dave Narine, a New York based businessman who owns and operates the popular Dave West Indian Import business.

Wiruni won the toss and elected to bat first in the match, which was attended by a large and noisy crowd of riverain residents.

Wiruni scored 201 for 6 off their allotted overs with Desmond Osborne top scoring with 62 (four boundaries and four huge sixes and four huge sixes and he received support from J. Sinclair who scored 26.

Bowling for Sandhill Friendship, Kelvin Evans claimed 4 for 19 in an impressive spell. Colin Welcome supported Evans with two wickets for nine runs.

In reply, Sandhills Friendship were bowled out for 89 runs in 20 overs to lose by 112 runs. Randy DeNobreya top scored with a polished 49 but he received no support in a poor batting exhibition.

Thomas took 4 wickets for 36 runs while G. McKenzie took 3 wickets for 6 runs. Desmond Osborne was declared the Man of the Finals for his innings of 62.

BCB President Hilbert Foster congratulated Wiruni on winning the tournament. He explained that similar finals would be played in the West Berbice, New Amsterdam/ Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne areas. Foster stated that his administration was committed to development of the game.

The President also announced to loud applause that history would be created when a first division team from the Berbice River area plays in the BCB/ Speaker’s Cup 20/20 tournament.

This would be the first time that a Berbice River team would be playing at the first division level in the history of Berbice Cricket.

They would join West Berbice, Blairmont, Police, Tucber Park, Young Warriors, Rose Hall Canje, Albion, Port Mourant, RHT Thunderbolt Flour, Upper Corentyne and Skeldon.

Chairman of the BCB Cricket Competition Committee Leslie Solomon stated that he was impressed with the standard of the two teams and urged them to continue working on their game. Solomon also expressed gratitude to Narine for his sponsorship of the tournament.