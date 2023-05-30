Latest update May 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Surinamese horses showing great potential in preparation for the Breeders Cup

May 30, 2023 Sports

Two of the Surinamese horses seen at gallops at the Bush Lot race track.

Kaieteur Sports – Top Surinamese stable Club Neutraal is showing phenomenal growth and anticipates victory in the Breeders Cup Horse Race carded for Sunday 11th June, 2023 at the Bush Lot United Turf Club. Hailing from Wanica mere minutes away from Paramaribo Suriname, Club Neutraal has sent four champion horses thus far to Guyana for upcoming races.

Jet Lee of the Surinamese stable Club Neutraal is expected to compete pending clearance from it trainers.

Black Cat of the Surinamese stable Club Neutraal has been showing much promise for the upcoming event.

The Club was able to secure their first win at the recently held Race Of Champions where Black cat was able to overturn other local horses to capture a win. The Surinamese trainer and groomers are in full training mode to keep the momentum going for the Breeders Cup. The Club sent yet another champion Surinamese bred horse named Jet Lee that is expected to make her first run for Breeders Cup once the trainer approves.

Head trainer and Club Chairman Mr. Danny Gummels and assistant trainer Tariq Abdoelrahman has been working beyond the call of duty to ensure their horses receive exceptional care and training as the Club pushes forward in 2023.

During a telephone interview Mr. Gummels stated, “We have been supporting The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee and by extension horse racing in Guyana for many years. The exposure and attention these horses receive is healthy, is very good and we urge more Surinamese horse owners and stable to follow. Thus far we have four horses on the ground in Guyana all working towards topping their class and bring home those wins. We feel very welcomed when we come to Guyana to compete and we are in discussions with Surinamese stake holders to host a similar race in back home. We have received tremendous positive reviews with our champion local bred Black Cat and we expect similar attention for the newest addition, Jet Lee.

We had the pleasure of visiting the newly refurbished Bush Lot United Turf Club track and was very impressed with the work done. From what we understand it’s the first all weather track in Guyana and we are excited for the upcoming race on Sunday 11th June. We are increasingly please with the facilities offered at the Jumbo Jet Stables located in Bush Lot and is honored to work along with Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed who has been quite accommodating.

 

 

 

 

