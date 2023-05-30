Latest update May 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Pilot, Orlando Charles to be charged with 16 counts of human trafficking

May 30, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Orlando Charles, a 45-year-old Pilot and Businessman of Lot 45 Middle Street, Georgetown, is to be charged by ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Unit, with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons, Contrary to Section 3(1)(i) of the Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, No. 2 of 2005.

Orlando Charles

In a press release last night the Guyana Police Force said Charles, between 1st November 2022 and 18th May 2023, trafficked 16 Venezuelan nationals between the Mazaruni River in Region 7 and Georgetown.

The victims reported the matter to the Guyana Police Force, and members of the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department immediately conducted an investigation.

Following the investigation, legal advice was given by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for Charles to be charged with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons.

“The Guyana Police Force’s TIP Unit, in efforts to combat Trafficking in Persons, will continue to work with other stakeholders to conduct intelligence-led operations, spot inspections,  awareness, and training in every region of Guyana,” the release concluded.

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

Special Edition of The Glenn Lall Show with Africa’s Anti-Corruption Legend, Prof. PLO Lumumba of Kenya

What You Need to Know Today:

Should you EVER TRUST JAGDEO???

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

AP Invitational shifts to July 22

AP Invitational shifts to July 22

May 30, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 AP Invitational, the first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour event in Guyana, will now be held on July 22, organiser Aliann Pompey announced yesterday. After a...
Read More
Inclement weather spoils opening round at Everest

Inclement weather spoils opening round at Everest

May 30, 2023

New Boys’ champion to be crowned – Girls’ quarterfinalists decided

New Boys’ champion to be crowned –...

May 30, 2023

Delroy Tyrrell, Guyana’s New Swim Sprint King

Delroy Tyrrell, Guyana’s New Swim Sprint King

May 30, 2023

Surinamese horses showing great potential in preparation for the Breeders Cup

Surinamese horses showing great potential in...

May 30, 2023

Wiruni defeat Sandhill Friendship to emerge as Champions

Wiruni defeat Sandhill Friendship to emerge as...

May 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]