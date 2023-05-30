Pilot, Orlando Charles to be charged with 16 counts of human trafficking

Latest update May 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 30, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Orlando Charles, a 45-year-old Pilot and Businessman of Lot 45 Middle Street, Georgetown, is to be charged by ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Unit, with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons, Contrary to Section 3(1)(i) of the Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, No. 2 of 2005.
In a press release last night the Guyana Police Force said Charles, between 1st November 2022 and 18th May 2023, trafficked 16 Venezuelan nationals between the Mazaruni River in Region 7 and Georgetown.
The victims reported the matter to the Guyana Police Force, and members of the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department immediately conducted an investigation.
Following the investigation, legal advice was given by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for Charles to be charged with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons.
“The Guyana Police Force’s TIP Unit, in efforts to combat Trafficking in Persons, will continue to work with other stakeholders to conduct intelligence-led operations, spot inspections, awareness, and training in every region of Guyana,” the release concluded.
Special Edition of The Glenn Lall Show with Africa’s Anti-Corruption Legend, Prof. PLO Lumumba of Kenya
Should you EVER TRUST JAGDEO???
May 30, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 AP Invitational, the first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour event in Guyana, will now be held on July 22, organiser Aliann Pompey announced yesterday. After a...
May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – Following one week of expressing horror and offering condolences and solace to the parents of those... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]