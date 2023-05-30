New Boys’ champion to be crowned – Girls’ quarterfinalists decided

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The Round-of-16 and Quarterfinals stages of the 2023 ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Tournament have been confirmed following two days of intense match-ups over the weekend at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

In the Girls’ Division, eight teams have advanced; the winners of the five groups along with the best three second-place finishers. For the Boys’ Division, only the top two teams from the eight Groups have slotted spots in the next round.

The winners of the five Girls’ Groups, who automatically advanced were Waramuri Top, Tucville, Ann’s Grove, President’s College and Bartica while the best second-place finishers were Charlestown, New Central High and Marian Academy.

The male teams that have advanced are Cummings Lodge, Waramuri Top, Westminster, Bush Lot, Fort Wellington, Patentia, Bartica, Vergenoegen, New Central High, Mackenzie High, Christianburg/Wismar, Dolphin, Chase’s Academic Foundation, Dora, East Ruimveldt and Marian Academy.

A new Boys’ champion will be crowned this year following the elimination of the defending champion, Charlestown, while the female defending champion, also Charlestown, are still in the battle to retain the title.

On Sunday, there were 10 female winners from the 10 scheduled matches while 14 Boys’ teams recorded victories and four teams played to draws.

In the Girls’ Division, Waramuri Top put forth another dominant performance with a 13 – 0 win over New Campbellville, Tucville defeated Christ Church 5 – 0, Dora won 2 – 0 against New Amsterdam, Bartica defeated IAE 4 – 0 while Marian Academy triumphed 6 – 0.

The other half of the women’s card saw Charlestown win 3 – 0 against Cummings Lodge, President’s College sank Westminster 2 – 0, St Stanislaus needled Vergenoegen (1 – 0), Ann’s Grove defeated East Ruimveldt 2 – 0 while New Central High gained a walkover from West Ruimveldt.

Over in the Boys’ Division, Bartica dominated Carmel 10 – 0, Dora defeated North Ruimveldt 5 – 0, Waramuri Top defeated President’s College 2 – 1, Bush Lot needled Westminster, Vergenoegen sank New Amsterdam 4 – 0, New Central High defeated Mackenzie High 3 – 0, Patentia defeated Fort Wellington 2 – 1, St Stanislaus trounced Hope 4 – 0, Cummings Lodge won 3 – 0 against IAE, West Ruimveldt won 2 – 1 against Annandale, New Campbellville needled Queenstown and Chase’s Academic Foundation sank Ann’s Grove 3 – 1.

In the other matches, East Ruimveldt and Christianburg/Wismar played to 1 – 1 draws against Marian Academy and Dolphin, while Charlestown and Christ Church recorded walkover wins against Charity and St Cuthbert’s Mission, respectively.

The fourth edition of this tournament is organised by Petra, sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) and MVP Sports.